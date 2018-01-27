Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gene Hackman’s wife Betsy Arakawa spent her last days searching the internet for information about flu-like symptoms and breathing techniques, according to a new report released by authorities in New Mexico.

The bodies of the 65-year-old and her Oscar-winning actor husband, 95, were found along with one of their dog at their home in Santa Fe on February 27. They had been dead for some time before they were discovered by a maintenance worker.

It was later determined that Arakawa died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare rodent-borne disease. Hackman is thought to have died later from heart disease complicated by Alzheimer’s, and may not have been aware that his wife had already passed.

The Associated Press said that authorities today released a lengthy investigation report detailing some of the last emails, phone calls, and internet searches Arakawa made in the days before her death.

The review of her computer showed she was actively searching for information about medical conditions related to COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms between February 8 and the morning of February 12. Among the searches were inquiries into whether COVID could cause dizziness or nosebleeds.

In an email to her masseuse, she noted that Hackman had woken up on February 11 with flu or cold-like symptoms but that a COVID test had proven negative. She went on to say that she would have to reschedule her appointment for the next day “out of an abundance of caution.”

On February 12 she searched for a concierge medical service in Santa Fe, which she called soon after. Her call lasted less than 2 minutes and she missed a return call later that afternoon.

Earlier today, a separate public health report identified the Hackmans’ residence as a potential breeding ground for the hantavirus that killed Arakawa.

An environmental risk assessment conducted by the New Mexico Public Health Department found signs of rodents across multiple buildings on the couple’s estate.

The hantavirus disease is spread through the urine, feces, and saliva of infected rodents and is most commonly transmitted in the US by the harmless-looking deer mouse. The severe and potentially deadly illness affects the lungs, presenting flu-like symptoms before progressing.

Rodent feces were found in three garages, two casitas (guest houses) and three sheds on the couple’s property. Two rodents (one dead) and a rodent nest were found in three detached garages. Two vehicles on the property also showed signs of rodent presence, with nests, droppings and sightings of the animals.

The infestation appeared to have been ongoing as live traps had been set up in the outbuildings, according to the report.

However, the primary residence was deemed low-risk, with no signs of rodent activity inside the couple’s home. The investigation had been conducted to determine the risk to first responders and family members who had visited the property following the deaths.

It was also required in order to determine its risk of spreading. Three more people have been killed by the virus in a small Californian town, unrelated to Arakawa’s death.

Hantavirus pulmonary disease is fatal in nearly four out of 10 people who are infected. Just under 730 cases were identified in the US between 1993 and 2017. Nearly all cases were west of the Mississippi River.