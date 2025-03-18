Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gal Gadot’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony has been disrupted by protesters.

A clash between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli supporters ensued just as Tuesday’s ceremony was set to begin.

Several dozen individuals approached the tented-off area, Variety reported. Pro-Palestinian protesters carried signs saying “Heros Fight Like Palestinians” and “Viva Viva Palestina,” and stole a pro-Israel individual’s flag, according to Variety. Police responded quickly, resulting in a 15-minute delay to the festivities.

Gadot, 39, who was born in Israel, has been an outspoken advocate for the country amid its ongoing conflict with Palestine. At just 20 years old, Gadot served as a combat fitness instructor in the IDF for two years, which included the Israel-Lebanon war in 2006.

After the events of October 7, 2023, Gadot posted in support of Israel on Instagram. “I stand with Israel you should too. The world cannot sit on the fence when these horrific acts of terror are happening!" she wrote at the time. She has since elaborated on her stance, telling Variety, “I had to speak up. I could not be silent. I was shocked by the amount of hate, by the amount of how much people think they know when they actually have no idea.”

“I’m not a hater. I’m a grandchild of a Holocaust survivor who came to Israel and established his family from scratch after his entire family was erased in Auschwitz,” Gadot continued. “And on the other side of my family, I’m eighth generation Israeli. I’m an indigenous person of Israel. I am all about humanity and I felt like I had to advocate for the hostages.”

However, being vocal in her support of Israel has attracted an influx of attention from both sides of the conflict. Protesters could be reportedly be heard chanting throughout the ceremony, which was attended by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins and Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel. Gadot’s husband, Jaron Varsano, and four daughters were also present for the unveiling ceremony.

Once she took the podium, Gadot acknowledged her humble beginnings. “I'm just a girl from a town in Israel,” she said during her speech. “This star will remind me that with hard work and passion and some faith, anything is possible.”

The Independent has reached out to Gadot’s representative for comment.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gadot appeared on a pre-taped episode of The Drew Barrymore Show where she revealed the scary health issues she faced during her fourth pregnancy. The star had a blood clot in her brain while eight months pregnant with her daughter, Ori.

“I had massive headaches that completely put me down,” she said. “I was in bed and I couldn’t hear or see anything.”

Gadot previously shared details of the frightening ordeal on Instagram and while appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show. She said doctors were dismissive of her symptoms, attributing them to a “nasty migraine.” It wasn’t until she was rushed to the hospital that she learned her condition was life-threatening.

“It was the first time that I felt what it meant to be scared to death,” Gadot said. “And again, had I known better, they could have just put me on blood thinners and done.”

Appearing on Drew Barrymore’s show, Gadot had a message to other women. “Always advocate for your health,” Gadot told the audience. “Always. Listen to yourself, advocate for your heart. If anything, you just over-checked yourself, right? That’s OK.”