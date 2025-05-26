Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Final Destination: Bloodlines fans in Argentina had an unexpectedly interactive experience as a section of the theatre ceiling came crashing down while they were watching the horror film.

Released earlier this month, the latest instalment in the series stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana in her first major role as a college student who inherits her grandmother's deadly premonition.

Final Destination films typically follow a group of friends who manage to escape gruesome death thanks to a premonition and then enter a race with death only to learn they can’t escape their eventual fate.

From the first film in the series, released in 2000, to Bloodlines, fans have watched as characters have ended up dying in excruciating ways in freak accidents caused by anything from a swimming pool vent to a tanning bed.

At a 9pm screening of the latest movie on 19 May at Cinema Ocho in La Plata, the capital city of the Buenos Aires province, Fiamma Villaverde, 29, who was in the theatre with her 11-year-old-daughter and a friend, was hit by debris after a part of the roof came down.

Final Destination Bloodlines ( Warner Bros Pictures )

“There was a really loud noise,” Villaverde told Argentine publication Infobae, according to a translation from Spanish. “At first, we thought it was part of the movie because we were so absorbed, but then a huge piece fell on me.”

Social media videos showed debris from the collapsed ceiling scattered on the floor of the movie theatre.

The debris hit Villaverde’s shoulder, back, knee and ankle and narrowly avoided her head as she was “leaning slightly over the armrest”.

At the hospital, Villaverde found out she had sustained bruises from the blow and was asked to return in a few days to get another x-ray for her back.

She had to miss several days of work due to her injuries, Villaverde said, adding that she planned to file a complaint against the theatre.

“I am undergoing psychiatric treatment and am on medication,” she said. “I have a hard time being in crowded places. I had not been to the movies in years. I went because it was my birthday and look what happened to me.”

Bloodlines, directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, has opened to positive reviews and has already earned $187.1m at the box office worldwide.