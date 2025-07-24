The Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credits scene explained

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marvel’s latest blockbuster The Fantastic Four: First Steps is now in cinemas and, inevitably, the post-credits scenes set up what fans can expect next from the MCU.

The film, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, sees the quartet battle the world-devouring Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his cosmic herald, the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

As with every MCU film, The Fantastic Four uses its post-credits scenes to give us a glimpse of what the studio has planned for the future, especially their next film, Avengers: Doomsday.

In fact, there are two post-credits scenes for fans to stick around for. If you can’t wait to see them, allow us to explain exactly what happens.

Spoilers ahead! You have been warned.

In the first post-credits scene, the film jumps forward four years to show the Fantastic Four still living in their home, the Baxter Building.

Sue Storm (Kirby) is seen reading The Very Hungry Caterpillar to her infant child Franklin. She then hands her son another book after declining robot assistant H.E.R.B.I.E.’s suggestion of a Charles Darwin tome.

open image in gallery Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby in ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ ( AP )

As Sue turns with the book, a cloaked figure enters the room, holding Doctor Doom’s iconic silver mask as Franklin stares with curiosity.

Although it is only a brief glimpse at the villain, who will be played by Robert Downey Jr, it implies that the character has arrived in the MCU and is interested in Franklin’s unique reality-warping powers.

A second post-credits scene features a charming retro-style intro for a Fantastic Four cartoon, which sees the heroes battle classic villains like Red Ghost, Puppet Master, and Diablo.

A quote from the creator of The Fantastic Four, Jack Kirby, then appears on the screen. It reads: “If you look at my characters, you will find me...” followed by a title card explaining the significance of Earth‑828 as a homage to his birthday, 28 August.

open image in gallery Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm in ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ ( Marvel Studios )

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has opened to mostly positive early reactions from fans. In a three-star review, The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey said that while the set designs are a “space-age dream”, the film jerks around far more than it needs to with dialogue disintegrating too much into “unfunny banter”.