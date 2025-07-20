Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Initial reviews for The Fantastic Four: First Steps are in and singing high praises for Marvel’s newest film.

The movie stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn as the heroic quartet, with British actor Ralph Ineson as the villain Galactus and Julia Garner as the Silver Surfer.

The original Fantastic Four comic books follow a group of scientists who develop superhuman abilities after being exposed to a mysterious cosmic storm. The new Marvel film follows Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing as they defend Earth from Galactus and the Silver Surfer.

The Fantastic Four cast will appear in the film alongside a variety of characters from the Thunderbolts, Black Panther, and X-Men films. Disney’s Marvel Studios acquired the rights to the Fantastic Four in 2019 when the company merged with Fox.

While the film doesn’t officially debut in theaters until July 25, some have seen an advanced screening and shared their thoughts.

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ debuts in theaters July 25 ( Marvel Studios )

One person wrote on X: “#FantasticFour Is a masterpiece. the visual effects and the score are a HUGE stand out. Galactus Is huge In IMAX. It’s emotional and gives you hope. It beats you off and doesn’t stop. STAY Until the END CREDITS.”

That review prompted someone to respond: “That’s all I needed to hear buying a ticket now.”

Someone else who saw the film wrote: “#FantasticFour Quite possibly the best Marvel Studios film ever released. Absolutely loaded with talent and standout performances from Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn. If you thought the MCU died with Endgame, think again. Thoughtfully crafted and easily a genre-defining classic.”

Several reviews called out Kirby’s performance individually, with one person sharing: “Matt Shakman delivers an action packed, humorous and fun film with #TheFantasticFour the family dynamic between Marvel’s first family is there! The entire cast is great but the FANTASTIC standout is Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm!”

But the praise for the performances didn’t stop there. Someone else noted the chemistry between the characters was “out of this world,” adding: “The powers alone make for some great visuals, but the space sequences are quite breathtaking. If these are their first steps, I’m excited to see what steps they take next.”

Another wrote: “#TheFantasticFour is SIMPLY FANTASTIC! Marvel’s first family shines with chemistry & charisma Stan Lee would be proud of. Visually incredible, the FF dazzle from start to finish. Ben Grimm brings the heart. Silver Surfer is perfection. Matt Shakman delivers one of Marvel’s best.”

“Nothing will prepare you for #TheFantasticFour First Steps. Pedro Pascal is the perfect Reed, but the entire cast shines and does right by these characters. It’s funny, moving, gorgeous to look at, and non-stop FANTASTIC. This is @MarvelStudios at its brilliant best.”

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released in theaters on July 25.