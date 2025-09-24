Emma Watson shares ‘most upsetting’ thing about JK Rowling rift

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Watson has opened up about her difficult rift with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling over their differing viewpoints on transgender issues.

The 35-year-old British star, best known for her portrayal of Hermione Granger in the eight-film adaptation of Rowling’s wizarding books, has been an outspoken advocate for trans rights, as have many of her co-stars, including Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.

Rowling, meanwhile, has drawn controversy for remarks that have been criticized as transphobic. Recently, she lashed out at the actors, suggesting that she would never “forgive” them for their views, and that they now “ruin” the movies for her.

Sitting down for her first podcast interview with Jay Shetty, Watson was asked about the author’s “hurtful” comments.

“I think the thing I’m most upset about is that a conversation was never made possible,” she said, adding that she “will always believe” in having an open dialogue.

open image in gallery Emma Watson said she still 'treasures' J.K. Rowling and the experiences they shared, despite their difference in opinions ( Getty )

“I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, means that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with,” Watson said.

“I will never believe that one negates the other and that my experience of that person, I don’t get to keep and cherish, to come back to our earlier thing. I just don’t think these things are either or. I think it’s my deepest wish that I hope people who don’t agree with my opinion will love me and I hope I can keep loving people who I don’t necessarily share the same opinion with.”

In an earlier interview with Hollywood Authentic, the star of The Perks of Being a Wallflower addressed her years-long acting hiatus.

open image in gallery Emma Watson sat down with Jay Shetty for her first podcast interview ( Jay Shetty Podcast/YouTube )

Admitting that she’s “maybe the happiest and healthiest [she’s] ever been” since stepping away from the spotlight, Watson explained: “The bigger component than the actual job itself is the promotion and selling of that piece of work, this piece of art. The balance of that can get quite thrown off.

“I think I’ll be honest and straightforward, and say: I do not miss selling things. I found that to be quite soul-destroying. But I do very much miss using my skill set, and I very much miss the art. I just found I got to do so little of the bit that I actually enjoyed.”

The actor, whose most recent film was Greta Gerwig’s Little Women adaptation in 2019, continued: “I don’t miss the pressure. I forget it was a lot of pressure.

“I did a small thing for a play, just with my friends. I was like, ‘Bloody hell, this is stressful!’ And that wasn’t even for a real public audience or anything. I don’t miss that.”