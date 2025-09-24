Emma Watson shares ‘most upsetting’ thing about JK Rowling rift
Harry Potter author’s relationship with the film’s stars has soured over their differing views on transgender rights
Emma Watson has opened up about her difficult rift with Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling over their differing viewpoints on transgender issues.
The 35-year-old British star, best known for her portrayal of Hermione Granger in the eight-film adaptation of Rowling’s wizarding books, has been an outspoken advocate for trans rights, as have many of her co-stars, including Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint.
Rowling, meanwhile, has drawn controversy for remarks that have been criticized as transphobic. Recently, she lashed out at the actors, suggesting that she would never “forgive” them for their views, and that they now “ruin” the movies for her.
Sitting down for her first podcast interview with Jay Shetty, Watson was asked about the author’s “hurtful” comments.
“I think the thing I’m most upset about is that a conversation was never made possible,” she said, adding that she “will always believe” in having an open dialogue.
“I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, means that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I had personal experiences with,” Watson said.
“I will never believe that one negates the other and that my experience of that person, I don’t get to keep and cherish, to come back to our earlier thing. I just don’t think these things are either or. I think it’s my deepest wish that I hope people who don’t agree with my opinion will love me and I hope I can keep loving people who I don’t necessarily share the same opinion with.”
In an earlier interview with Hollywood Authentic, the star of The Perks of Being a Wallflower addressed her years-long acting hiatus.
Admitting that she’s “maybe the happiest and healthiest [she’s] ever been” since stepping away from the spotlight, Watson explained: “The bigger component than the actual job itself is the promotion and selling of that piece of work, this piece of art. The balance of that can get quite thrown off.
“I think I’ll be honest and straightforward, and say: I do not miss selling things. I found that to be quite soul-destroying. But I do very much miss using my skill set, and I very much miss the art. I just found I got to do so little of the bit that I actually enjoyed.”
The actor, whose most recent film was Greta Gerwig’s Little Women adaptation in 2019, continued: “I don’t miss the pressure. I forget it was a lot of pressure.
“I did a small thing for a play, just with my friends. I was like, ‘Bloody hell, this is stressful!’ And that wasn’t even for a real public audience or anything. I don’t miss that.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments