Emma Watson shares ‘soul-destroying’ part of acting she doesn’t miss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Emma Watson has said she found promoting her acting work soul-destroying and doesn’t miss the pressure of putting out new projects.

The 35-year-old actor, who rose to fame aged 10 as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, said in some ways she “won the lottery” with her early success but admitted her career has been “so unusual”.

Watson, who went on to star in Sofia Coppola’s The Bling Ring in 2013, reflected: “A bigger component than the actual job itself is the promotion and selling of that piece of work, this piece of art.

“I think I’ll be honest and straightforward, and say: I do not miss selling things. I found that to be quite soul destroying,” she told Hollywood Authentic.

The actor, whose most recent film was Greta Gerwig’s Little Women adaptation in 2019, continued: “I don’t miss the pressure. I forget it was a lot of pressure.

“I did a small thing for a play, just with my friends. I was like, ‘Bloody hell, this is stressful!’ And that wasn’t even for a real public audience or anything. I don’t miss that.”

Despite her aversion to press tours and public pressure, Watson did admit she profoundly misses using her skill-set as an actor and the feeling of being absorbed into a role.

open image in gallery Emma Watson has said she doesn’t miss the pressure or the promotional side of her acting career ( Getty )

“The minute the camera rolls, and getting to just completely forget about everything else in the world other than that one moment – it's such an intense form of meditation,” she said.

“Because you just cannot be anywhere else. It's so freeing. I miss that profoundly.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Watson admitted she struggled with stardom in her pre-teens. “I did find a diary entry that was kind of like… I could see that at times I was lonely,” she said. “The fame thing had finally hit home in a big way.”

Back in 2019, while speaking to Vogue, Watson opened up about the “guilt” she felt in regards to her fame, as she wondered why she wasn’t enjoying life in the limelight more.

open image in gallery Watson last starred as Meg March in ‘Little Women’ in 2019 ( Sony Pictures )

“I’ve sat in therapy and felt really guilty about it, to be honest,” the actor said. “Why me? Somebody else would have enjoyed and wanted this aspect of it more than I did. And I struggle with it, I’ve wrestled a lot with the guilt around that.”

Watson revealed that she once thought to herself: “I should be enjoying this more, I should be more excited and I’m actually really struggling.”

Since Little Women, Watson, who studied English at Brown University and subsequently became a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador in 2014, has modelled for Burberry and Lancôme.

She was appointed to the G7 advisory body for women’s rights in 2019, consulting with leaders on foreign policy.