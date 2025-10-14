Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Elliot Page has opened up about reuniting with director Christopher Nolan for his upcoming epic, The Odyssey.

Page starred in the Leonardo DiCaprio-led science-fiction heist movie Inception in 2010, ten years prior to transitioning in 2020.

He will appear in an as-yet-unannounced role in next year’s The Odyssey, an adaptation of Homer’s epic Greek poem, as part of a star-studded cast that also includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron.

Speaking at the X-Men: Days of Future Past panel at this year’s New York City Comic Con, per Variety, Page said: “I was so excited to be thought of for [The Odyssey] and to be asked to come back to work with him.

“I loved working with him on Inception and loved being a part of that movie. I was just completely jazzed and excited, and... basically went and met with Chris and talked about the part, then sat in a room and read the script. It was such a joy to come back.”

Elliot Page attending an event at London’s BFI Southbank in March 2024 ( John Phillips/Getty Images )

He added: “To come back now, as you can imagine, being more comfortable in yourself makes these sorts of projects more enjoyable. To get to have a Chris Nolan experience again now meant so much to me selfishly.”

Last year Page, who was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for 2007’s Juno, spoke to The Independent about the difference between working on set before and after transitioning.

“This will sound so dramatic,” he said. “But I feel like I’ve got to a level of calm that I didn’t think I’d ever reach on a set. I just couldn’t…”

He continued: “I was always too uncomfortable. Too not-present. Too… There have been moments, playing certain characters, where there was that joy, that thrill, that sensation, but to sense it so fully? It’s something I wouldn’t have imagined possible back then.”

Earlier this year, it was revealed that The Odyssey is being shot entirely on IMAX cameras, the first commercial feature film to do so.

“A year before Chris started filming The Odyssey, he called me and said he wanted to make a whole film shot with IMAX cameras. That couldn’t be done for a lot of reasons,” said IMAX chief Rich Gelfond.

“Chris called me up and said if you can figure out how to solve the problems, I will make it 100 per cent in IMAX. And that’s what we’re doing. He forced us to rethink that side of our business, our film recorders, our film cameras. So, this will be the first film ever, at least filmed 100 per cent, with IMAX cameras.”