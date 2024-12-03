Fans in shock after son and daughter of legendary comedic actors announce engagement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence, the son of Eddie Murphy and daughter Martin Lawrence, just announced their engagement. Now, fans can’t help but imagine how entertaining their family gatherings will be.

On November 30, the couple — who have been dating since 2021 — shared footage of the proposal. In a joint Instagram post set to Eric Benét’s “Spend My Life With You,” Eric popped the question in a room filled with white roses, candles, and an orange, heart-shaped light.

“We’re engaged!!” they captioned the post, along with the date “11.27.2024.”

“God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter,” the couple wrote. “Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!”

Although Eric and Jasmin have been together for three years, that didn’t stop fans on social media from sharing their excitement over the romantic pairing.

“I wanna go to this wedding so bad,” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

open image in gallery Eric Murphy and Jasmin Lawrence announce their engagement after three years of dating ( Getty Images )

“Thanksgiving must be the most hilarious reunion ever,” another user said, while someone else echoed: “I know them family holidays go crazy.”

Some people couldn’t help gush over Eric and Jasmin’s future children, who will be genetically predisposed to a sense of humor.

“That baby gon be so funny, I’m laughing already,” one person said, as someone else wrote: “They have the chance to make the funniest human of all time.”

Then, there were those who simply wanted Murphy and Lawrence to reunite on-screen with a film about their son and daughter’s real-life romance.

“Now we need this as a movie where the father in laws hate each other and cause havoc during the wedding week,” one fan said.

Eric and Jasmin announced their relationship in June 2021. Their fathers first starred alongside each other in the 1992 romantic comedy Boomerang, before appearing together again in 1999’s Life. They’re rumored to be teaming up again for a remake of It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.

open image in gallery Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence first starred alongside each other in the 1992 romantic comedy ‘Boomerang’ ( Getty Images )

In 2022, Jasmine revealed to InTouch that it was actually her uncle that introduced her to Eric.

“It wasn’t even our dads, and they’ve done two movies together,” she said at the time. “They’re friends. I don’t even know. It’s crazy. But we met through my uncle, and we became really good friends. We bonded on a lot of things. Obviously, we have similar backgrounds, so we understood each other on a certain level.”

Lawrence previously joked about Eric and Jasmin’s possible future wedding on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2022, claiming that he was going to “try to get Eddie to pay for it.”

Kimmel noted that Eric and Jasmin would make “a comedy super baby” — a sentiment later echoed by Murphy in a CBS Mornings interview last June, when he said: “Our gene pool is going to make this funny baby.”

He also seemed pleased when he talked about the couple, saying: “They’re both beautiful, they look amazing together.”