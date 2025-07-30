Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ebon Moss-Bachrach has said that he would “throw fascists into space” if he were given the superpowers of his Fantastic Four character.

The 48-year-old actor, who rose to fame on the TV shows Girls and The Bear, plays the character of Ben Grimm, aka The Thing, in the Marvel blockbuster The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Moss-Bachrach was interviewed by IMDb alongside fellow cast members Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn, when they were asked: “If you could borrow your character’s powers for one day, what’s the first thing you would do?”

In the film, Moss-Bachrach’s character is imbued with superhuman strength.

“There’s a handful of fascists that I would just throw into outer space,” the actor replied. “That’s what I would do.”

The remark prompted a cheer from Pascal, while Moss-Bachrach was subsequently praised by Fantastic Four fans when his unexpected answer went viral on social media.

“Ebon Moss-Bachrach was asked what he’d do if he had The Thing’s powers and he gave the most Ben Grimm answer possible,” one person wrote on X/Twitter. Another person wrote: “Always knew he was a good'un.”

Moss-Bachrach in ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ ( © 2025 20th Century Studios / © and ™ 2025 MARVEL. )

While Moss-Bachrach did not specify who he meant by “a handful of fascists”, many on social media have interpreted the remark as a dig at the US right.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released in cinemas earlier this month. In a mixed three-star review, The Independent critic Clarisse Loughrey praised the performances of the four leads, while criticising other elements of the film.

“All the ingredients are perfectly lined up here, and, in the right combinations, and with the pure wonderment of Michael Giacchino’s score, The Fantastic Four: First Steps does shimmer with a kind of wide-eyed idealism. And that’s lovely,” she writes.

“Yet it’s unfortunate for Marvel that First Steps comes a few weeks after DC’s Superman. That movie had a single writer and director in James Gunn, and is so very Gunn-ish to its core. Here, you’ve got four credited writers and a director like Matt Shakman, who may have delivered similar earnestness-plus-Sixties-nostalgia with the TV series WandaVision, but who hasn’t yet developed a strong enough voice to anchor such an incident-packed picture.”