Netflix users are issuing the same complaint about its latest chart-topping film.

With a flurry of new titles being added to the streaming service each day (and not to mention a load being removed), it’s always impressive when certain films break through in a big way – and the latest to do so is Don’t Move.

Produced by Evil Dead, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi, the horror thriller, directed by Brian Netto and Adam Schindler, has become the streaming service’s most-watched hit of the past week.

Since its release on 25 October, many decided to watch the movie after being hooked in by its intriguing plot, which sees a killer (Finn Wittorck) inject a woman (Kelsey Asbille) with a paralytic agent giving her 20 minutes to “run, fight and hide before her body completely shuts down”.

The plot has been praised by viewers, with many finding the first half of the film, including the 20 minutes mentioned in the synopsis, original, tense and frightening.

However, the remainder of the 90 minute-long thriller is not getting such rave reviews.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned8

“Don’t Move on Netflix is pretty mid – unique premise but it doesn’t stretch the concept of being immobile far enough,” one viewer complained.

Another said that, while the film is “suspenseful enough to keep you entertained/interested... by the end it’s your basic cat and mouse thriller”.

An additional viewer said that Don’t Move was a squandered opportunity, calling it another “log to Netflix’s fire of films that fade so fast, you eventually can’t remember if you actually watched it or not”.

Summing this up was another Netflix user, who chimed in on X/Twitter: “It was good until the drug timer finished and she became completely paralysed. After that, it followed a predictable plot until the very end.”

Netflix movie ‘Don’t Move’ ( Netflix )

Find more disappointed reactions to the film below.

Don’t Move on netflix seemed interesting from the trailer but it was very underwhelming — EA, ESQ. 🇳🇬 (@f_ayee) October 26, 2024

#dontmove had strong performances from the cast, the film’s slow pacing and weak plot execution made it hard to stay engaged. While one scene in the middle built genuine tension, the rest struggled to hold interest with me. Overall, not one I’d recommend. pic.twitter.com/knECLhrBsw — Daniel Mazz (@DanielMazz1) October 29, 2024

Don't Move was okay but it felt like at some point in the movie they ran out of gas and just didn't know what else to do?? — Rev. Bae. (@AmandaDannielle) October 27, 2024

Don’t Move is available to stream on Netflix now.