Steven Spielberg fans have reacted with delight after the filmmaker unveiled the trailer for his latest alien encounter movie, Disclosure Day.

Set to be released on June 12 next year, the film is based on Spielberg’s own original idea and a screenplay by his Jurassic Park collaborator David Koepp. The film’s first trailer introduces Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt as a television meteorologist and Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery actor Josh O’Connor as an unnamed character who urges: “People have the right to know the truth.”

The trailer also stars Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo.

Spielberg has portrayed UFO encounters and alien invasions in several movies throughout his long career, including 1977’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind, 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, 2005’s War of the Worlds and 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

On social media, one fan wrote: “For a half-century, every new Steven Spielberg release has always felt like a must-see event. Already looking forward to seeing ‘Disclosure Day’ next year -- and I love that Emily Blunt is playing a Kansas City TV meteorologist. Midwest meteorologists are the best!”

Emily Blunt stars in Steven Spielberg's new alien movie 'Disclosure Day' ( Universal Pictures )

Another added: “I can't wait. Spielberg and aliens! I'm in!”

A third fan posted an image of a billboard advertising the film, writing: “This billboard in Times Square is not just promoting another movie. It is signaling the return of the filmmaker who reshaped the medium itself. Spielberg, the most influential director in the history of cinema, the man whose last name is a synonym for Hollywood, is about to debut his first original sci-fi story in years.

“The fact that it is completely secretive, with hints of disclosure and UAPs, only makes it more exciting. There is a whole generation that does not realize how much of modern pop culture exists because of him. This feels like witnessing the next chapter from the architect of the art form itself. Moments like this are rare.”

An official logline for the film teases: “If you found out you weren’t alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to... Disclosure Day.”

In a feature for The Independent earlier this year, Al Horner argued that War of the Worlds became one of Spielberg’s most controversial movies.

“Make no mistake, Spielberg’s movie is one of the ultimate pieces of pop culture born of September 11,” claimed Horner.