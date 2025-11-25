Dick Van Dyke names the two things to avoid to live a long life as he nears 100

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke, celebrated for his iconic roles in Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, has revealed his surprising secret to a long life as he approaches his 100th birthday: avoiding anger and hate.

The beloved star is due to reach the milestone age on December 13, and said he is not bothered about being remembered.

Speaking told US magazine People Van Dyke says he attributes his remarkable longevity to maintaining a consistently "brighter outlook."

He explained: "I’ve always thought that anger is one thing that eats up a person’s insides – and hate. And I never really was able to work up a feeling of hate. I think that is one of the chief things that kept me going. There were things I didn’t like, people I don’t like and disapprove of. But I never really was able to do a white heat kind of hate."

open image in gallery Dick Van Dyke on his way to collect a Daytime Emmy in Los Angeles in June 2024 ( Getty )

Despite nearing a century, Van Dyke remains active, having released a new book, 100 Rules For Living To 100. “Each rule springs from a story in my own life, which I believe has stuck itself in my memory for a good reason – because it had some broader emotional significance for me,” he says of the book.

The actor who also starred in a Coldplay music video last year, expresses a youthful spirit, stating, "I feel really good for 100. Sometimes I have more energy than others – but I never wake up in a bad mood. I feel like I’m about 13."

Reflecting on his legacy, the entertainer isn't concerned with personal remembrance, but rather the enduring joy his work brings. "But it’s the music, the music we leave behind," he mused. "For as long as children are proudly belting out their new word, Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious, or singing and skipping along to Chim Chim Cher-ee, the most important part of me will always be alive."

open image in gallery Dick Van Dyke is best known for starring in movies like 'Mary Poppins' and 'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' ( Getty Images )

Van Dyke’s illustrious career spans over seven decades, garnering him numerous accolades including four Emmys, a Tony for Bye Bye Birdie, and a Grammy for the Mary Poppins soundtrack. He was inducted into the Television Hall Of Fame in 1995 and holds a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He summarises his journey as "a wonderfully full and exciting life, that I can’t complain."