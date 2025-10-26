Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Demi Moore believes Tom Cruise was “a bit awkard” about her being pregnant while the pair were preparing to shoot A Few Good Men.

In Rob Reiner’s 1992 classic, Moore played Navy lawyer Lt. Cmdr. JoAnne Galloway, who teams up with Tom Cruise’s Lt. Daniel Kaffee to defend two Marines accused of murder at Guantanamo Bay.

Speaking at a Saturday Q&A for the New Yorker Festival, the 62-year-old actor recalled being eight months pregnant when she began reading lines for the film alongside Cruise, 63.

“I think Tom was quite embarrassed,” Moore — who was pregnant at the time with her second child, Scout Willis — recalled, according to People. “I actually felt okay about it. I was moving around, though, right? But I could tell he felt that it was a bit awkward.”

The Independent has contacted Cruise’s representatives for comment.

open image in gallery Demi Moore and Tom Cruise co-starred in Rob Reiner’s 1992 drama, ‘A Few Good Men’ ( Getty )

Moore explained that at the time, it was very rare to have a pregnant actor on set. She also admitted she may have overstretched herself trying to prove she could juggle motherhood and her career at the time.

“I look back at that time now, and I go, ‘What the f*** was I thinking?’ And what was I even trying to prove? But it wasn’t as supported as it is today,” The Substance star said. “You know, to be breastfeeding and then blocking and rehearsing a scene.”

She added that she went to extreme lengths to get into peak physical condition for the film right before giving birth.

“I was going to be in a military uniform, and probably overly anticipated and started working out and trying to get in shape even before she was born,” Moore said.

“I did a two-and-a-half-hour hike the day my water broke. I did a 24-mile bike ride, and then was dancing at a reggae club — hence why she came two-and-a-half weeks early.”

Moore was married to Die Hard actor Bruce Willis between 1987 and 2000 and welcomed their three daughters during that time: Rumer (36), Scout (34), and Tallulah (31).

open image in gallery Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson starred in ‘A Few Good Men’ ( Columbia Pictures )

During a talk at the British Film Institute earlier this year, Cruise remembered starring in A Few Good Men, which earned four Oscar nominations, opposite Jack Nicholson.

The film is probably most fondly remembered for the intense court debates between Cruise and Nicholson, with the latter uttering the now-famous line: “You can’t handle the truth.”

“People were kind of surrounding and filling the rafters around just to, just to watch Nicholson and I go at it,” Cruise remembered of the court scenes. “It was magnificent to watch him and see what a wordsmith he is, you know, like a great crooner.

“ To see him carve up the dialogue and make it his own, find his own stillness. He’s very generous, an actor’s actor. He is off camera the whole time, just feeding, feeding me and very supportive. He’d be like, ‘That was a good take, Tommy, nice work, Tommy.’ He’s just really lovely and he just loved it.”