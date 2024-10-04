Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



A new body horror film is causing walkouts in cinemas across the world due to its extreme gore.

Those in attendance of screenings of the new film have been sharing their experience of sitting through the two-hour plus title while audience members around them decided enough was enough.

The film in question is The Substance, which is directed by Coralie Fargeat and was named one of the best titles at this year’s Cannes Film Festival by The Independent, who predicted its thrills would receive “a love it or hate it” response upon release.

Starring Demi Moore, the film, distributed by Mubi, follows an ageing Hollywood star who takes a black market drug to create a younger version of herself, played by Margaret Qualley.

Its enticing plot has lured in cinemagoers who clearly weren’t prepared for how extreme things get; The Independent previously called The Substance “a body horror that goes places even body horror aficionados will be shocked by”.

After seeing the film, a cinemagoer wrote: “My review of The Substance is that people walked out of our screening and as far as I’m concerned we don’t have enough movies where that might happen,” with another stating: “Some people walked out of the screening of The Substance we were at last night. One of the most violent films I've ever seen.”

One person added: “I’ve seen thousands of films and it’s very hard to shock me, but this gloriously demented movie was cray-cray on 11. ‘The Substance’ is not for the faint of heart (during my viewing, several people walked out mid film), but is an instant cult classic. You’ve been warned.”

Others who made it through were left shaken by what they’d just witnessed, with an X/Twitter user writing: “After The Substance ended the entire theatre was dead silent and motionless as the credits rolled and then someone was just like is everyone OK? And everyone in unison said ‘no’.”

Highlighting the divisive nature of the film was this post reading: “The Substance is the only time I’ve ever been in a cinema and everybody clapped at the end. Two people walked out 20 minutes in. Three more walked out later.”

It’s a shame that people are walking out, though, as they will certainly be missing out: the final 30 minutes feature some of the most outrageous, bold scenes shown in cinema for years – and at Cannes they played immensely well with a packed audience.

The Substance is in cinemas now.