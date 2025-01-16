David Lynch death updates: Tributes pour in as Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive director dies aged 78
The ‘Eraserhead’ and ‘Elephant Man’ director was described as ‘the first populist surrealist’
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
David Lynch, the celebrated director of avant-garde films such as Eraserhead, Mulholland Drive and Elephant Man and the much loved TV show Twin Peaks, has died at the age of 78.
His family announced his death in a Facebook post on Thursday (16 January), writing, “There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’”
Lynch developed a singular style known for unsettling visuals, stream-of-consciousness storytelling style, and kitsch soundtracks. As a director he walked a tightrope between his artistic sensibilities and his inexplicable popular appeal among the more conventional moviegoing public, with New Yorker film critic Pauline Kael labelling him “the first populist surrealist”.
In his frequent collaborations with Hollywood luminaries such as Laura Dern, Kyle MacLachlan, Sheryl Lee, Naomi Watts, Jack Nance and Harry Dean Stanton, the director leaves behind an oeuvre which rivals the medium’s most accomplished auteurs.
Questlove remembers Lynch stressing 'the importance of not overworking’
The Roots drummer Questlove remembered Lynch, a noted advocate of Transcendental Meditation, for his personal influence on him.
On Instagram he shared photographs of the pair together, writing: “Lynch was the first human/creative that stressed the importance of not overworking and taking time out to breathe & meditate and searching for creative avenues not in my comfort zone (he was my guiding creative light for the Somethingtofoodabout book from 2016. Took a liking to me always inviting me to his events and parties and really stressing the importance of self care. Thank You.”
Patton Oswalt jokes about Lynch’s surreal style
Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt jokes about Lynch’s surreal style in his tribute, writing: “David Lynch, RIP. At least that’s what the horse wearing a fez just told me* in a dream. (*Backwards and in Swedish)”
David Lynch, Twin Peaks and Elephant Man director, dies aged 78
Speaking to Sight & Sound magazine last year, Lynch revealed he was diagnosed with emphysema due to smoking throughout his life and said he could not “go out” due to Covid fears.
“I’ve gotten emphysema from smoking for so long and so I’m homebound whether I like it or not. It would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold,” he said, revealing that he “can only walk a short distance before” he’s “out of oxygen”.
Read more:
David Lynch, Twin Peaks and Elephant Man director, dies aged 78
The brilliant auteur whose unsettling, beautiful dreamscapes skewered the hypocrisy of the American dream has passed away at 78
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments