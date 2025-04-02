David Fincher to direct Brad Pitt in major sequel for Netflix written by Quentin Tarantino
Tarantino, who last year abandoned plans for his supposed final film, is reportedly attached to write the script for Fincher
David Fincher is reportedly set to reunite with his longtime collaborator Brad Pitt for a follow-up to Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-winning epic, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
62-year-old Fincher — who’s directed Pitt on a handful of films, including Fight Club, Se7en, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button — will once again direct the actor in the untitled new project for Netflix.
The movie will see Pitt reprise his Once Upon a Time role as Hollywood stuntman and potential spouse-killer Cliff Booth, with Tarantino on board to write the script, according to Variety.
It’s not yet known if Pitt will be joined by his Once Upon a Time co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.
The Independent has contacted Fincher’s representative and Netflix for comment.
News of the movie comes a year after Tarantino abandoned plans for what was supposedly his final feature film. Titled The Movie Critic, the film had already cast Pitt as the lead in a role similar to that of his Once Upon a Time character, for which he won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar.
The movie’s plot was said to be “based on a guy who really lived but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag.” Tarantino previously explained that the inspiration came from a job he had as a teen, loading pornographic magazines into a vending machine.
At the time, reports claimed that plans were scrapped after Tarantino “simply had a change of heart.” Instead, he would be “going back to the drawing board to figure out what that final movie will be,” sources told Deadline.
The director, 62, has long said that he would retire after his tenth movie, and had the film moved forward, it would have been his tenth.
“I know film history and from here on in, filmmakers do not get better,” Tarantino told Bill Maher in 2021. “I don’t have a reason that I would want to say out loud, that’s going to win any argument in a court of public opinion or supreme court or anything like that.
“At the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I’ve done, it’s not as many as other people, but that’s a long career. That’s a really long career.”
