David Corenswet reveals disagreement with James Gunn over Superman kiss scene
Actor told Jonathan Bailey about the dispute in the latest series of ‘Variety’s’ ‘Actors on Actors’
David Corenswet has admitted to disagreeing with director James Gunn about one of the biggest scenes in the new Superman movie.
The actor, 32, told Jonathan Bailey during their Variety's Actors on Actors interview that he and Gunn argued about Superman and Lois Lane’s kiss at the end of the film.
In the romantic scene, the Man of Steel smiles at Lois after she professes her love for him, and the two share a sweet, weightless moment as they laugh and kiss while floating above the ground.
Bailey told Coronswet that his “favorite moment of chemistry [in the film] is the chuckle.”
However, the Twisters actor revealed Gunn was not won over by the lightheartedness of the scene at first.
“James, when I was doing that chuckle when she says, ‘I love you too,’ he came up to me and said, ‘It’s not working. It needs to be solemn,’” Corenswet recalled. “I was like, ‘No! The whole point is, I f***ing know that you love me.’”
He added, “Credit to James. He was right on 90 percent of everything, but on that one, he saw that chuckle was a very truthful thing.”
Bailey responded: “That is what makes a leading man smash it out of the park.”
Gunn is known for his work with DC as the director of movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad. The filmmaker saw over 400 actors for the role of Superman, but landed on Corenswet early on in part due to his chemistry with Lois Lane actor Rachel Brosnahan, GQ reported.
Corenswet has previously spoken about his unique relationship with Gunn, who is known for being blunt with his directions while filming.
“I think in a lot of ways, James and I are made for each other,” the actor previously told GQ in July. “James has this habit of, as you’re working on the scene, he’ll sit back by the monitors on the God mic and he’ll yell directions at you, which is not how directors generally work.”
He said he was not fazed by the direct instructions, and that it actually helped him grow as an actor because “I desperately need a director.”
Corenswet and Gunn are set to work together again on the movie’s sequel, Man of Tomorrow, which is due to hit theaters July 2027.
