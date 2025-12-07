David Corenswet reveals disagreement with James Gunn over Superman kiss scene

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

David Corenswet has admitted to disagreeing with director James Gunn about one of the biggest scenes in the new Superman movie.

The actor, 32, told Jonathan Bailey during their Variety's Actors on Actors interview that he and Gunn argued about Superman and Lois Lane’s kiss at the end of the film.

In the romantic scene, the Man of Steel smiles at Lois after she professes her love for him, and the two share a sweet, weightless moment as they laugh and kiss while floating above the ground.

Bailey told Coronswet that his “favorite moment of chemistry [in the film] is the chuckle.”

However, the Twisters actor revealed Gunn was not won over by the lightheartedness of the scene at first.

open image in gallery David Corenswet and James Gunn disagreed about the final kiss scene in 'Superman' ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery James Gunn is known for directing movies like ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Suicide Squad’ ( Warner Bros )

“James, when I was doing that chuckle when she says, ‘I love you too,’ he came up to me and said, ‘It’s not working. It needs to be solemn,’” Corenswet recalled. “I was like, ‘No! The whole point is, I f***ing know that you love me.’”

He added, “Credit to James. He was right on 90 percent of everything, but on that one, he saw that chuckle was a very truthful thing.”

Bailey responded: “That is what makes a leading man smash it out of the park.”

open image in gallery James Gunn cast David Corenswet as Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane ( Getty Images )

Gunn is known for his work with DC as the director of movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad. The filmmaker saw over 400 actors for the role of Superman, but landed on Corenswet early on in part due to his chemistry with Lois Lane actor Rachel Brosnahan, GQ reported.

Corenswet has previously spoken about his unique relationship with Gunn, who is known for being blunt with his directions while filming.

“I think in a lot of ways, James and I are made for each other,” the actor previously told GQ in July. “James has this habit of, as you’re working on the scene, he’ll sit back by the monitors on the God mic and he’ll yell directions at you, which is not how directors generally work.”

He said he was not fazed by the direct instructions, and that it actually helped him grow as an actor because “I desperately need a director.”

Corenswet and Gunn are set to work together again on the movie’s sequel, Man of Tomorrow, which is due to hit theaters July 2027.