Dave Franco couldn’t be more ready for a break after an exhausting year jam-packed with numerous projects.

The 40-year-old 21 Jump Street star currently features in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, the third movie in the popular heist film series.

Speaking to People at Monday’s world premiere of the sequel in New York City, Franco revealed that once they’ve wrapped on the promotional press tour, he’s leaving for “the middle of nowhere” to “climb into a hole.”

“Basically, we’re getting through this week of press and then I will disappear for a while,” he explained, joking, “I’m sure people are sick of me.”

Out Friday, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t is Franco’s fourth project this year. It comes a month after the release of the romance drama, Regretting You, in which he stars alongside Allison Williams, Mckenna Grace and Mason Thames.

open image in gallery Dave Franco starred in four roles this year, including 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't,' 'Regretting You,' 'Together,' and 'The Studio' ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Dave Franco (far right) returns as Jack Wilder in ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ ( © 2025 Lionsgate )

Earlier this year, he had a guest role on Seth Meyers’ Emmy-winning Hollywood satire, The Studio, from Apple TV+. Franco’s portrayal of a drugged-up, animal-party version of himself earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.

Meanwhile, he kicked off the year, starring opposite his wife, Alison Brie, in Michael Shanks’s body-horror Together.

In an August interview with The Independent, Franco shared that he’s “generally a more introverted person.”

“Press is not something that comes naturally to me. So divulging so much personal info lately... it’s been a little scary for me,” he shared. “But it’s easier to do it with Alison, who is just so much more outgoing than I am. And there are still things that we hold dear and want to keep private...”

Asked Monday by People when fans might expect him to reemerge, he responded in reference to the title of the movie: “You’ll see me when you see me.”

It follows the Four Horsemen and a new generation of illusionists as they try to take down a worldwide criminal network. It welcomes new cast members Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa and Rosamund Pike, and arrives nearly a decade after 2016’s Now You See Me 2 and 12 years after the 2013 original.

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t premieres in theaters Friday.