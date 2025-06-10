Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dakota Johnson has revealed that after she won the Golden Raspberry Award (Razzie) for Worst Actress, she received a sweet text from a fellow movie star: Sandra Bullock.

During Tuesday’s episode of Amy Poehler’s podcast, Good Hang, Johnson reflected on winning the 2025 Razzie for Worst Actress for her role in the superhero film Madame Web. She said that after the February event, she got a hilarious message from Bullock, who previously won a Razzie for Worst Actress and an Oscar for Best Actress in the same year.

“Sandra Bullock sent me a voice note, being like, ‘I heard you are in the Razzie Club and we should have brunch. We should have like a monthly brunch,’” Johnson explained.

“But I freaked out getting this message from her because she’s so iconic to me, as a movie star,” she added. “I was like, ‘Oh my god, it was just crazy.’”

Bullock joined the Razzie Club in 2010 when she won two awards, one for Worst Actress and another for Worst Couple (alongside Bradley Cooper), both for her role in All About Steve.

Sandra Bullock asked Dakota Johnson to go to brunch after Madame Web star won ‘worst actress’ award at Razzies ( Getty )

However, that same year, Bullock also took home her first-ever Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in The Blind Side.

During the 2025 Razzies in February, Madame Web received the most awards, including Worst Actress for Johnson, Worst Screenplay, and Worst Picture.

When Madame Web was released in 2024, The Independent’s Clarrise Loughrey labeled it “a desperate comic book misfire that seems embarrassed by its own existence,” in her one-star review.

Still, Johnson has recently hit back at the criticism of the film and the lack of attendees at the box office.

“It wasn’t my fault,” Johnson said during an interview with the Los Angeles Times, published earlier this week, about the film flopping. “There’s this thing that happens now where a lot of creative decisions are made by committee. Or made by people who don’t have a creative bone in their body. And it’s really hard to make art that way. Or to make something entertaining that way.”

“I think unfortunately with Madame Web, it started out as something and turned into something else” she added. “And I was just sort of along for the ride at that point. But that happens. Bigger-budget movies fail all the time.”

Johnson became hesitant to work on more superhero films after Madame Web. She said last year that she “probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world.”

She has since told the LA Times that she no longer has “a Band-Aid over it.”

“There’s no part of me that’s like, ‘Oh, I’ll never do that again’ to anything. I’ve done even tiny movies that didn’t do well. Who cares?” she explained.

Johnson will next be seen in Celine Song’s Materialists, where she stars opposite Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, as a New York City matchmaker who finds herself “torn between the perfect match and her imperfect ex.”

The A24 film, set to be released in the US on June 13, has garnered much buzz online, where fans have celebrated it for being a return to the style of the classic 90s’ romantic comedy.