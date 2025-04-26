How accurate is Conclave? What the film gets right (and wrong) about selecting a new Pope

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The death of Pope Francis at the age of 88 has drawn renewed attention to Conclave, which was set within the cloistered world of the Vatican during the election process for a new Pope.

According to figures published on Tuesday, viewership of the film surged by 283% following the news of the Pope’s death.

In Edward Berger’s adaptation of a Robert Harris novel, from a script by Oscar-winning screenwriter Peter Straughan, the election of a new Pope is depicted as a gossipy affair, full of infighting and political maneuvering by cardinals jostling for power and leverage over their rivals.

While the film is by no means a documentary, it did set out to recreate a real Papal Conclave as accurately as possible. However, the caveat here is that very little is known about the true inner workings of a conclave, as participants must take a vow of secrecy.

open image in gallery Ralph Fiennes plays Cardinal Lawrence in ‘Conclave’ ( Philippe Antonello/Focus Features )

We do know that the overall logistics shown in the film are broadly accurate. We see cardinals played by the likes of Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and John Lithgow living, eating (and vaping) together at the Casa Santa Marta, a guesthouse on the grounds of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican City. The guesthouse shown in the film was a movie set, but the real-life cardinals will be sequestered there from the beginning of May.

The voting process, which takes place within the Sistine Chapel, is also accurately shown. Cardinals will write down the name of their vote for the next Pope, and then place those votes in a sealed container. Once the votes have been totaled, an official will read them aloud. If a two-thirds majority is not reached, they will be burned with an additive that produces black smoke. It is only when a decision has been reached that the additive will not be used, and the smoke will burn white to announce that a new Pope has been selected.

One major difference between the process as shown in the film and reality is that the role played by Ralph Fiennes’ character, Cardinal Lawrence, conflates two real-life positions. In the film, Cardinal Lawrence acts as the camerlengo, who takes over the Holy See, which governs the Catholic Church and the Vatican, after the Pope’s death. He is also seen acting as the dean of the College of Cardinals, who oversees the election of the new Pope.

open image in gallery Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell took over the Holy See as camerlengo ( Reuters )

In reality, the camerlengo is Cardinal Kevin Farrell. An Irish-born American, Cardinal Farrell was responsible for announcing the death of Pope Francis, sealing the papal apartment and breaking the pontiff's fisherman's ring, which symbolizes that there is now a vacancy in the Vatican. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, an Italian, is the real-life dean of the College of Cardinals. He will oversee the gathering of the conclave, and will also be the one to ask the newly elected pope what name he will take, as Fiennes’ Cardinal Lawrence is depicted doing in the film.

open image in gallery White smoke rises from the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel, meaning that cardinals elected a new pope on the second day of their secret conclave on March 13, 2013, at the Vatican ( AFP/Getty )

Another key error in the film is that a “cardinal in pectore” is depicted as taking part in the conclave. A “cardinal in pectore” is a cardinal who has been appointed by the Pope in secret, which can happen in reality. However, unlike the pivotal part Cardinal Vincent Benitez (Carlos Diehz) is shown playing in Conclave, a secret cardinal would not be allowed to participate in the election of a new Pope.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last year, Conclave director Berger explained that he spoke to cardinals who had been involved in conclaves about general details, and also hired a religious advisor, but did not approach the Vatican directly. “That’s a senseless approach,” said Berger. “First, they won’t help you, and secondly, they shouldn’t.”

