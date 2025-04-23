Conclave viewership soars after Pope’s death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of people watching last year’s Oscar-winning film Conclave skyrocketed following the death of Pope Francis.

The film, which won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, follows the sequestering of cardinals, ministers and other religious figures at the Vatican as they elect their new leader after the death of a fictional pope.

According to Luminate, which tracks viewership of streaming content, the number of people watching the film spiked 283% on Monday, Variety reported.

On Sunday, the film was watched for 1.8 million minutes. The day news of the Pope’s death broke, the film was watched for 6.9 million minutes.

The film unpacks the political machinations that occur behind the scenes as the religious leaders battle their faith, conscience, and their duty to the Church and the legacy of their most recent leader. It documents the process as the electors proceed to the Sistine Chapel for the official conclave and take an oath of absolute secrecy before sealing the doors.

Only those under the age of 80 are eligible to vote in the conclave. The number of cardinal electors – those who partake in the secret vote – is limited to 120.

Ralph Fiennes earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film directed by Edward Berger ( Focus Features )

Starring alongside Ralph Fiennes in the film are Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini. Based on the book by Robert Harris, the film gained acclaim and received eight Oscar nominations – with screenwriter Peter Straughan taking home a prize.

In a three-star review of Conclave for The Independent, critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “If Conclave can be reduced to a single image, it’s undoubtedly that of a cardinal taking a hit from his vape. We’re in the most hallowed spaces of the Vatican here, implanted within private practices the vast majority of the film’s audience are never meant to see (although, really, these are all sound stages in Rome’s Cinecittà Studios).

“Yet director Edward Berger allows us to peer in, like children planted at the doorway, to giggle at how pedestrian and mortally flawed it all is beneath the gilded finery and incense.”

As of today, April 22, the film has joined the Prime catalogue. For those already subscribed to Prime Video, the movie will come at no additional cost and will be included as part of their membership. Viewers who want to watch the film for free will be able to secure a free 30-day trial and enjoy it that way.