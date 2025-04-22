Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The process to elect a new pope was shrouded in secrecy until recently, when it was presented in the Oscar-winning film Conclave.

Across the globe, there is now speculation circulating about who will replace Pope Francis, who has died aged 88.

The Vatican leader was known for his charm and progressive values, and interest in his replacement arrives at a sensitive time for the Church as geopolitical issues and the climate crisis are as prevalent as ever.

The events of Conclave, which stars Ralph Fiennes, is set to take place in real life, with a replacement usually selected about a fortnight after the Pope’s death.

Conclave follows the sequestering of cardinals, ministers and other religious figures at the Vatican as they elect their new leader after the death of a fictional pope.

The film unpacks the political machinations that occur behind the scenes as the religious leaders battle their faith, conscience, and their duty to the Church and the legacy of their most recent leader. It documents the process as the electors proceed to the Sistine Chapel for the official conclave and take an oath of absolute secrecy before sealing the doors.

Only those under the age of 80 are eligible to vote in the conclave. The number of cardinal electors – those who partake in the secret vote – is limited to 120.

Starring alongside Fiennes in the film are Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow and Isabella Rossellini. Based on the book by Robert Harris, the film gained acclaim and received eight Oscar nominations – and Peter Straughan won the trophy for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Conclave is now available to watch online on Amazon Prime Video, to rent the movie subscribers will have to pay £4.99, after which they will have 30 days to watch the film or 48 hours from the time they start. The film will cost £9.99 to buy.

Ralph Fiennes earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film directed by Edward Berger ( Focus Features )

However, it is reported to join the Prime catalogue from 22 April. For those already subscribed to Prime Video, the movie will come at no additional cost and will be included as part of their membership. Viewers who want to watch the film for free will be able to secure a free 30-day trial and enjoy the film that way.