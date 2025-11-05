Colin Farrell explains why he’s not a fan of his Miami Vice movie

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Colin Farrell has explained why he’s not a fan of the Miami Vice film he starred in.

Farrell appeared alongside Jamie Foxx in Michael Mann’s movie version of the hit 1980s TV show – but after watching the end product, he was left unimpressed.

According to Farrell, the film, which had a more serious tone than the TV show, failed to capture his offscreen camaraderie with Foxx, which the Irish star compared to buddy cop film Lethal Weapon.

“Miami Vice got slapped around a bit,” Farrell told The Independent.

open image in gallery The actor in ‘Miami Vice’, which received middling reviews at the time of release, but has since generated a cult following ( Universal Pictures )

When he was reminded that he criticised the film himself in 2010, just four years after its original release, Farrell said: “I had a certain banter with Jamie off camera that I know the tone of the film wouldn’t have allowed that degree of banter. I would have loved to have just a little bit more of the banter.

“It was never gonna be Lethal Weapon, but just a little bit more of the banter that we had.”

He continued: “That was my biggest misgiving with the film. But I have very little objectivity about the things that I do. I heard from someone that people like it now.”

The film received middling reviews at the time of release, but has since generated a cult following.

In 2010, Farrell said he didn’t like Miami Vice, telling the Belfast Telegraph: “I thought it was style over substance and I accept a good bit of the responsibility.”

open image in gallery Colin Farrell was left underwhelmed by ‘Miami Vice’ ( Universal Pictures )

Another project Farrell would like to be reappraised is True Detective season two, which was savaged by critics upon its premiere in 2015. The show followed a hugely acclaimed debut season starring Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey.

“It got battered,” he said, calling it “one of the kicks on the arse” he’s experienced in his career.

“I was a bit sad with True Detective because I really did have a great experience playing, what was the character’s name? Ray Velcoro. Loved that character. Loved, loved, loved playing Ray. He was an animal, but he was a decent man that did a lot of despicable s***.”

Farrell, who starred in the series with Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn and Kelly Reilly, added: “It was twisty and bent and all over the place. It wasn’t as linear as the wonderful subsequent seasons and the season that came before. [Series creator] Nic Pizzolatto is an extraordinary writer.”

open image in gallery Colin Farrell ‘loved’ starring in critically maligned ‘True Detective’ season two ( HBO )

Speaking about the show’s disappointing response, Farrell said: “You take it on the chin. You just lick your wounds. It’s really about the doing it.”

The actor’s latest film Ballad of a Small Player is available to stream on Netflix now.