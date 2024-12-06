Chuck Norris announces death of his mother aged 103 in heartfelt tribute
The action star and martial artist shared his mother Wilma died on Wednesday aged 103
Chuck Norris has announced the passing of his mother, Wilma Norris Knight, at 103 years old.
The action star, 84, took to Instagram on Friday (December 6) to share with his followers news of his mother’s death. Norris posted a series of photos of himself with his mother over the years, as he wrote a heartfelt tribute in the caption.
“Wednesday morning, my brother Aaron and I’s wonderful mother went home to be with Jesus. Our mom was a woman of unwavering faith, a beacon of light in our lives, and her love reflected God’s grace,” he began.
“Growing up, her laughter filled our home with joy, and her hugs provided a sense of safety that we will forever cherish. She had a remarkable way of making everyone feel special, often putting the needs of others before her own,” Norris continued.
“From my earliest memories, she taught me the importance of kindness and compassion. I am so thankful for the countless lessons she shared, the prayers she lifted for us, and the way she embodied the love of Christ every day.
“We love you, Mom,” he added, before signing the message: “Until we meet again.”
