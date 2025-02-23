Captain America: Brave New World makes Marvel history in the worst way

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The director of Captain America: Brave New World has addressed the tepid reviews of the latest Marvel outing.

Released on 14 February, Brave New World sees Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson assume the Captain America mantle after Chris Evans’s exit in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

The film, directed by Julius Onah, has not fared well with critics, earning a paltry 49 per cent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

More worryingly, however, Brave New World has made cinema history for the comic book franchise for the worst possible reason.

According to Forbes, Captain America: Brave New World has sunk to new lows, earning the lowest CinemaScore in MCU history, earning a B minus – which may not sound so bad, but pales in comparison to other Marvel films.

CinemaScore measures a film’s appeal by polling early reactions to major releases.

It is the only Marvel film to have ever earned a B- rating, with The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 3, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels all scoring higher with a B+.

Even the much-maligned Eternals (2021) scraped a B+ rating.

open image in gallery LA Premiere of "Captain America: Brave New World" ( Invision )

By comparison, at the top end of the spectrum, earning an A+ was The Avengers, Black Panther, and Avengers: Endgame.

That said, it’s not all bad news for Brave New World with the film performing much better with fans than its history-making low CinemaScore might suggest.

Since its release, the film has managed to earn a much better audience score of 80 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes based on over 5,000 verified reviews.

During a recent appearance on the Phase Hero podcast, Onah addressed the film’s mixed-bag reception.

“I’m just excited to be sharing the movie with audiences,” he said. “You make this for audiences to go have a great time and have a really, really good experience, and we also had a great time making this movie and worked really hard to create something that spoke to themes and ideas that were personal to us.”

open image in gallery Film Review - Captain America: Brave New World ( © 2024 MARVEL. )

Instead of focusing on how his movies are perceived, the director explained that the process is simple: “At the end of the day, you make the best movie you can, you put it out there, and you let audiences react to it.”

The filmmaker added: “I’m a big believer that, when the audience finds the movie and gets the movie, it becomes theirs.”

Onah – also behind The Cloverfield Paradox (2018) – said he enjoys being a part of those conversations “as a fan, too,” and therefore he “welcome[s] [critiques] as a storyteller”.

In a two-star review of Brave New World, film critic Adam White wrote: “I suppose it’s a victory of sorts that Brave New World isn’t the catastrophe that its endless delays and reshoots might have suggested.

“But in the wake of Eternals, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels – otherwise known as three different shades of slop – the MCU cannot afford to rest on producing merely functional entertainment anymore. Remember when these movies used to dazzle?”