Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Wolfs director Jon Watts has spoken out about an aborted sequel to the Brad Pitt and George Clooney action comedy, saying he “returned the money” Apple TV+ had given him to make it because he “no longer trusted” the streaming service.

Wolfs, written and directed by Watts, starred Pitt and Clooney as two professional fixers who are forced to work together despite their preference to operate as lone wolves.

It was the first time the two superstars appeared on screen together since 2008.

open image in gallery Brad Pitt and George Clooney in ‘Wolfs' ( Apple TV+ )

The film had initially been set for a wide release in cinemas, but in August Apple TV+ announced they were pivoting to a streaming release following a limited theater run. It arrived on streaming on September 27, 2024 and quickly became the most-watched film in the service’s history.

However, the filmmakers were disappointed the film did not screen in cinemas as planned.

In a new interview, Watts told Deadline: “I showed Apple my final cut of Wolfs early this year. They were extremely enthusiastic about it and immediately commissioned me to start writing a sequel.

“But their last minute shift from a promised wide theatrical release to a streaming release was a total surprise and made without any explanation or discussion. I wasn’t even told about it until less than a week before they announced it to the world.

open image in gallery Jon Watts on the set of ‘Wolfs’ with Pitt and Clooney ( Apple TV+ )

“I was completely shocked and asked them to please not include the news that I was writing a sequel. They ignored my request and announced it in their press release anyway, seemingly to create a positive spin to their streaming pivot. And so I quietly returned the money they gave me for the sequel.

“I didn’t want to talk about it because I was proud of the film and didn’t want to generate any unnecessary negative press. I loved working with Brad and George (and Amy and Austin and Poorna and Zlatko) and would happily do it again. But the truth is that Apple didn’t cancel the Wolfs sequel, I did, because I no longer trusted them as a creative partner.”

In September, Clooney hit out at reports that he and Pitt were each paid more than $35m for the movie.

Referring to a New York Times article he claimed was erroneous, Clooney said: “Whatever her source was for our salary, it is millions and millions and millions of dollars less than what was reported.

“And I am only saying that because I think it’s bad for our industry if that’s what people think is the standard bearer for salaries. I think that’s terrible, it’ll make it impossible to make films.”