Brad Pitt responds to Angelina Jolie divorce for first time after eight-year saga

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brad Pitt has commented publicly for the first time on the contentious and lengthy divorce proceedings he went through after separating from ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

The former couple finalized their settlement last December after more than eight years.

In a new interview with GQ, Pitt was asked whether anything felt “different” now that the divorce is official, and whether there was a sense of “relief.”

The 61-year-old star responded: “No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing. Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”

Pitt is currently promoting his starring role in the forthcoming motor racing movie F1, which is set to be released on June 27.

The publication went on to ask Pitt whether he deliberately chose to make his first public appearance with his new girlfriend, jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, at a Formula One race.

open image in gallery Brad Pitt and ex-wife Angelina Jolie ( Getty )

“No, dude, it’s not that calculated,” replied Pitt. “If you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Pitt commented: “My personal life is always in the news. It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way.”

When Pitt and Jolie’s divorce was finalized, Jolie’s lawyer James Simon stated: “Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

In a statement to The Associated Press, Simon added: “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.

“This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago.”

open image in gallery Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split in 2016 after two years of marriage ( AFP/Getty )

No details of the agreement were revealed at the time, and the couple’s use of a private judge — an increasingly common move among splitting celebrities in recent years — kept the proceedings largely under wraps.

But some details have been revealed through a separate lawsuit filed by Pitt, in which he alleged Jolie reneged on an agreement that the actor-director would sell him her half of a French winery the two owned together.

Jolie and Pitt have been entangled in a legal battle over Jolie’s shares of their jointly purchased winery since 2022, when the Girl, Interrupted Oscar winner allegedly sold her part of the French Château Miraval to a Russian oligarch.

After Pitt sued his ex-wife for the alleged sale of her shares, Jolie countersued the Fight Club star. In the countersuit, Jolie disclosed new details of alleged abusive behaviour during a 2016 private jet ride that ultimately led to their divorce.

The bombshell FBI documents also included allegations that he was verbally and physically abusive to one of their children.

Pitt has denied all allegations of verbal and physical abuse.