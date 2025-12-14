Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollywood figures including Rebel Wilson, Ashton Kutcher and Sacha Baron Cohen have spoken out after today’s antisemitic terrorist attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

At least 40 people were injured and 15 were killed in the mass shooting on Sunday evening, including two police officers, Australian police have said.

Hundreds had gathered for an event called Chanukah by the Sea near Bondi Beach’s children’s park when the attack was launched.

Wilson, who was born and raised in Sydney, wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Just waking up to the news about what’s happened on Bondi Beach.

“An absolute tragedy that is the most un-Australian thing to have happen. We shouldn’t have gun violence in Australia, we shouldn’t have antisemitism – it’s not us! Thinking of everyone affected by this devastating violence.”

Baron Cohen posted a picture of a woman carrying a child away from the scene on his Instagram, captioning the image: “Hanukkah, 2025, Bondi Beach. It could be your family, your child. No one should die because of their faith. May their memory be a blessing—and a light toward tolerance and peace. #StopTheHate.”

Rebel Wilson, Ashton Kutcher and Sacha Baron Cohen have spoken out after the antisemitic terrorist attack in Bondi Beach ( Getty )

Meanwhile, Kutcher wrote on X: “Antisemitic rhetoric is not abstract—it carries a cost, and my brothers and sisters continue to pay it. May this devastation somehow spark a hidden miracle, one our eyes do not yet have the merit to see.”

Other celebrities reacting to the deadly attack included Mandy Moore, who wrote on her Instagram Stories: “On the first night of Hanukkah and in a country with very strict gun control laws. Absolutely devastating. My heart is with all my Jewish friends around the world.”

The 15 victims killed in the attack ranged in age from 10 to 87 years old, according to New South Wales police.

New South Wales’ health minister Ryan Park has said that a ten-year-old girl taken to the Sydney Children’s Hospital was among those who had died. Three other children are being treated in the hospital, he said.

One gunman, aged 50, was shot by police and died at Bondi Beach, while a second attacker, a 24-year-old man, suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital under police guard.

Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Australia, told a press conference in Canberra that the Bondi Beach attack was "an act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism".

He said: "This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith.”