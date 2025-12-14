Rebel Wilson, Sacha Baron Cohen and Ashton Kutcher react to deadly attack on Jewish community on Bondi Beach
At least 40 people were injured and 15 were killed in the antisemitic terrorist attack
Hollywood figures including Rebel Wilson, Ashton Kutcher and Sacha Baron Cohen have spoken out after today’s antisemitic terrorist attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.
At least 40 people were injured and 15 were killed in the mass shooting on Sunday evening, including two police officers, Australian police have said.
Hundreds had gathered for an event called Chanukah by the Sea near Bondi Beach’s children’s park when the attack was launched.
Wilson, who was born and raised in Sydney, wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Just waking up to the news about what’s happened on Bondi Beach.
“An absolute tragedy that is the most un-Australian thing to have happen. We shouldn’t have gun violence in Australia, we shouldn’t have antisemitism – it’s not us! Thinking of everyone affected by this devastating violence.”
Baron Cohen posted a picture of a woman carrying a child away from the scene on his Instagram, captioning the image: “Hanukkah, 2025, Bondi Beach. It could be your family, your child. No one should die because of their faith. May their memory be a blessing—and a light toward tolerance and peace. #StopTheHate.”
Meanwhile, Kutcher wrote on X: “Antisemitic rhetoric is not abstract—it carries a cost, and my brothers and sisters continue to pay it. May this devastation somehow spark a hidden miracle, one our eyes do not yet have the merit to see.”
Other celebrities reacting to the deadly attack included Mandy Moore, who wrote on her Instagram Stories: “On the first night of Hanukkah and in a country with very strict gun control laws. Absolutely devastating. My heart is with all my Jewish friends around the world.”
The 15 victims killed in the attack ranged in age from 10 to 87 years old, according to New South Wales police.
New South Wales’ health minister Ryan Park has said that a ten-year-old girl taken to the Sydney Children’s Hospital was among those who had died. Three other children are being treated in the hospital, he said.
One gunman, aged 50, was shot by police and died at Bondi Beach, while a second attacker, a 24-year-old man, suffered critical injuries and was taken to hospital under police guard.
Anthony Albanese, the Prime Minister of Australia, told a press conference in Canberra that the Bondi Beach attack was "an act of evil, antisemitism, terrorism".
He said: "This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith.”
