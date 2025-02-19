Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Black Lively has claimed she was not the only woman Justin Baldoni made uncomfortable on the set of It Ends With Us.

In December, Lively sued Baldoni, who co-starred and directed in the film, for sexual harassment and causing her “severe emotional distress”. Baldoni, who has denied the accusations, was subsequently dropped by his agency after the allegations emerged.

Meanwhile, Baldoni sued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds for $400m (£321m) for attempting to “destroy” his reputation and career.

In an amended version of her filing in New York federal court, Lively claims she has corroboration of her original claims, with other women allegedly willing to be called as witnesses against Baldoni in court.

Lively’s amended complaint states witnesses have not been named in order to “protect innocent bystanders rather than exposing them to further harm. However, the women “will testify and produce responsive documents in the discovery process.”

open image in gallery Blake Lively has claimed other women will testify against Justin Baldoni in forthcoming trial ( Getty Images )

The filing goes on to say: “The experiences of Ms. Lively and others were documented at the time they occurred starting in May of 2023.

“Importantly, and contrary to the entire narrative Defendants have invented, Mr. Baldoni acknowledged the complaints in writing at the time. He knew that women other than Ms. Lively also were uncomfortable and had complained about his behavior.”

The Independent has contacted Lively and Baldoni’s representatives for comment.

Rumours of an on-set feud between Baldoni and Lively had been percolating online before it was confirmed, with the stars notably avoiding each other during the film’s promotional tour.

In January, a New York federal judge informed both parties to prepare for a trial in March 2026. After this, Lively and Reynolds’ attorneys filed a notice stating that they would seek to dismiss Baldoni’s counter-lawsuit.

open image in gallery Baldoni and Lively in ‘It Ends With Us’ ( Sony )

Days before the first court hearing on the case, Baldoni’s team launched a website containing two legal documents about the dispute with Lively.

The documents feature an amendment claiming that the New York Times had access to Lively’s lawsuit against him at least 11 days before they published their report. The newspaper said that the filings were “rife with inaccuracies.”

Lively’s legal team has since reportedly sent subpoenas to the three major US phone companies AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, requesting Baldoni’s phone records, according to US Weekly.

open image in gallery Baldoni and Lively in ‘It Ends With Us’ ( Sony )

Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman responded to the subpoenas, telling US Weekly that while “subpoenas are an ordinary part of the litigation,” it’s the extent of what Lively’s lawyers are seeking that is “extraordinary.”

“They are asking for every single call, text, data log, and even real-time location information for the past 2.5 years, regardless of the sender, recipient, or subject matter,” he said.

“This massive fishing expedition demonstrates that they are desperately seeking any factual basis for their provably false claims. They will find none.”