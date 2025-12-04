Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Blake Lively has hit back at Justin Baldoni’s motion to dismiss her $161 million sexual harassment lawsuit in a new filing, arguing that her It Ends with Us director and co-star is trying to “avoid accountability” for the “hostile environment” he allegedly created on set.

Baldoni, 41, is being sued by Lively, 38, over claims that he and his public relations team orchestrated a sophisticated scheme to undermine her reputation in retaliation for speaking out about alleged on-set misconduct. The Jane the Virgin alum later countersued Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for allegedly attempting to “destroy” his reputation and career. His lawsuit was officially tossed out last month after he failed to submit an amended complaint by an October deadline.

As Lively’s lawsuit against him rages on, with a court date set for March 9, 2026, Baldoni recently asked the court to block the case from going to trial. Last month, in a filing submitted by his legal team and seen by Rolling Stone, they argued that Lively “cannot prove any actionable sexual harassment,” adding that “no reasonable jury” would find him guilty.

However, Thursday morning, Lively’s lawyers submitted an opposing filing, saying that the Gossip Girl star deserves her “day in court.”

“In their latest effort to avoid accountability for the hostile environment they created during the production and marketing of It Ends With Us, Justin Baldoni, Jamey Heath, Steve Sarowitz, and their co-defendants ask this Court to shield them from trial, and deny Blake Lively her day in court, by throwing the kitchen sink at Lively’s sexual harassment and retaliation claims,” read a heavily redacted 72-page filing, according to Deadline.

open image in gallery Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been locked in a bitter legal battle over sexual harassment allegations and accusations that he fostered a ‘hostile environment’ on set of ‘It Ends with Us’ ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

open image in gallery Lively and Baldoni starred as lovers in the 2024 romance drama, adapted from Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel ( Sony Pictures )

It further alleged that “when confronted with complaints, [the Defendants] abandoned Wayfarer’s policies by refusing to investigate the concerns.”

“Defendants’ campaign to transform Lively — a mother of four with decades of experience in the industry who simply sought a safe and respectful workplace — into a ‘bully’ who ‘took over’ Baldoni’s Film is not a defense to harassment, retaliation, defamation, or any claim Lively has advanced,” it added.

The Independent has contacted Baldoni’s lawyer for comment.

Baldoni directed and co-starred alongside Lively in the 2024 romance drama It Ends With Us, based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel. The story follows a flower shop owner (Lively) who falls in love with a charming yet abusive neurosurgeon (Baldoni).

open image in gallery It Ends with Us author Colleen Hoover says Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal saga is 'disappointing' ( Getty )

Author Hoover, who served as an executive producer on the film, recently spoke out against the “ugliness” of the ongoing legal drama.

“It feels like a circus,” she told Elle last month. “When there are real people involved, with real feelings and emotions. This actually truly has impacted some of the actors’ careers in huge ways. And I just find it all around sad.”

Sharing that her book was inspired by her mother’s own story of abuse, Hoover said it “now gives us PTSD to think about it.”

“I feel awful because I almost feel like she’s gone through more with the aftermath of this film, more pain than she went through with my dad, just seeing the ugliness of it,” the Verity author said. “I can’t even recommend it anymore. I feel like [the lawsuit] has overshadowed it.”