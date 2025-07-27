Bend It Like Beckham sequel in works more than 20 years after first film

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than two decades after Bend It Like Beckham first inspired a generation of female footballers, a sequel to the smash hit is in the works, the film’s director has said.

Speaking in Basel on the eve of England’s Euro 2025 final against Spain, Gurinder Chadha OBE revealed that a follow‑up is in development, with a target release in 2027 to mark both the film’s 25th anniversary and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. The format, whether a feature film or television series, has yet to be decided.

Ms Chadha says she has fielded requests for a sequel almost twice a week since 2002 but has been waiting until the right story came to her.

“After 23 years and being unable to come up with a storyline that was as good as the original, I have finally found a fantastic story for a Bend It Like Beckham follow up,” she told The Guardian.

“Women’s football is more competitive, more exciting and more global than ever. It is an honour for me to be a small part of it.”

King Charles III with Gurinder Chadha during a reception to mark the centenary of the Film and TV charity, at Buckingham Palace, London ( Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

She hopes to reunite Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightley and the rest of the original cast, and suggested members of England’s current Lionesses would be “queuing up” for cameo roles.

Chadha has also enlisted US women’s national team manager Emma Hayes as a collaborator on the new script, drawing on her experience both on and off the pitch.

Released in 2002 on a budget of £3.5 million, Bend It Like Beckham went on to gross almost £60 million worldwide and is widely credited with inspiring a generation of female footballers.

Lisa Nandy MP, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, who will attend Sunday’s final with Ms Chadha, described the announcement as “a brilliant moment for British film”:

“Bend It Like Beckham captured something so special about Britain, our spirit, our diversity, and our ability to dream big in the face of challenge. Gurinder Chadha gave us a story that resonated far beyond the screen and became part of our cultural DNA,” Ms Nandy said.

“The announcement of a follow up is a brilliant moment for British film. It builds on a legacy that continues to inspire and shows the world what British storytelling can do. Productions like this help tell our national story, remind us who we are, and who we can be.”