Ben Affleck sparks debate after ‘articulate’ comment on use of AI in Hollywood

Ben Affleck has raised eyebrows after voicing a very eloquent defence for the use of artificial intelligence in the movie industry, believing that it will benefit filmmakers in the long run.

The use of AI in film has been a hot topic as of late, with the likes of Robert Downey Jr and James Gunn firmly speaking out against the technology, whereas individuals such as James Cameron have embraced it.

Speaking at CNBC’s Delivering Alpha 2024 investor summit, Affleck has also voiced his support for AI but said that it cannot possibly replace “human beings making films”.

When asked if AI should be perceived as a threat, the Oscar winner said: “Movies will be one of the last things, if everything gets replaced, to be replaced by AI.”

Continuing, the 52-year-old Good Will Hunting star said: “AI can write you excellent, imitative verse that sounds Elizabethan. It cannot write you Shakespeare.”

He continued: “What AI is going to do is going to disintermediate the laborious, less creative and more costly aspects of filmmaking that will allow costs to be brought down, that will lower the barrier for entry, that will allow more voices to be heard, that will make it easier for the people that want to make ‘Good Will Huntings’ to go out and make it.”

The Argo director added: “That’s how large video models and large language models basically work. Library of vectors of meaning and transformers that interpret it in context, right? But they’re just cross-pollinating things that exist. Nothing new is created.

“AI for this world of generative video, is going to do key things more, meaning - I wouldn’t like to be in the visual effects business, they’re in trouble. Because what costs a lot of money is now going to cost a lot less. And it’s going to hammer that space and already is and maybe it shouldn’t take a thousand people to render something but it’s not going to replace human beings making films.”

Affleck also said that AI could help filmmakers fix the colours in their movies without having to reshoot anything. He also gave a hypothetical example of how fans could rewrite their favourite TV shows.

“Eventually, AI will allow you to ask for your own episode of Succession. You could say, ‘I’ll pay $30, and could you make me a 40-minute episode where, like, Kendall gets the company and runs off and has an affair with Stewy.’ And it’ll do it,” he claimed.

A clip of Affleck’s statement has since gone viral on X/Twitter, sparking a debate among people who are for and against AI.

One surprised viewer said: “Didn’t expect Ben Affleck to have the most articulate and realistic explanation where video models and Hollywood is going.”

Another supporter added: “Finally a grounded take on AI & filmmaking from a Hollywood A-lister. I agree with everything Ben Affleck said. Folks are calling these statements wishful thinking. IMO they’re grounded in a clear understanding of the state of the art.“

Others were on the fence about Affleck’s stance on the matter: “He’s put up a good argument for the short term. Wait until studios buy the rights to the actors and their voices and they only need creative writers, a couple of acting coaches within the genre, and prompt engineers.”

Another person added: “One big question is whether indies will embrace it, or try to regulate it out of existence. If it’s the latter, it’ll end up primarily in the hands of large companies and studios. If the former, it’ll enable small productions to take on more than they ever could before.”

However, one detractor said: “Nah. He’s exactly as shallow as I thought he would be. Someone like him should really have copium dialled up!”