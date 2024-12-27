Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Eager Robert Pattinson fans will have to wait even longer to see the actor reprise his role as the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves’s long-awaited The Batman sequel.

The Batman: Part 2 — the follow-up to Reeves’s acclaimed 2022 DC superhero noir, which starred Pattinson as the titular superhero opposite Zoë Kravitz as his lover Seline Kyle — was originally slated to release in theaters on October 3, 2025.

Its release ended up getting pushed back by a full year to October 2, 2026, due to the 2023 Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes. Instead, Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride!, starring former Batman star Christian Bale, will open on the sequel’s initial October 2025 release date.

However, in a new update, Warner Bros. announced on Friday (December 27) that The Batman: Part 2 won’t be out in theaters until October 1, 2027.

The studio didn’t give a reason for the scheduling adjustment, though they revealed that the shift had left an opening for a new, untitled Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Tom Cruise film to take the vacated October 2, 2026 opening Imax slot instead.

While details about director Iñárritu’s forthcoming movie remain under wraps, Warner Bros teased the film’s logline. Starring Cruise as “the most powerful man in the world,” the movie follows his character as he “embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.”

Oscar-nominated German actor Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall and The Zone of Interest), John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde and Riz Ahmed also feature in the star-studded movie.

New Tom Cruise movie will replace ‘The Batman: Part 2’ in Imax theaters on October 2, 2026 ( Warner Bros/Getty Images )

Meanwhile, The Batman: Part 2 will welcome the return of Pattinson, Kravitz, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

It’s also expected to see an expanded role for Saltburn star Barry Keoghan, who was set up as a mysterious Arkham Asylum inmate who befriends The Riddler at the end of the first film and is expected to become some version of The Joker.

Warner Bros. has additionally switched around the premiere dates for Bong Joon-ho’s Pattinson-led sci-fi adventure Mickey 17 and Ryan Coogler’s horror movie Sinners with Michael B. Jordan and Hailee Steinfeld.

Micky 17 will be out in theaters on March 7, 2025, and Sinners has been moved to open on April 18, 2025, to give Bong’s title a longer theatrical run at Imax, studio sources told Variety.