Bafta nominations 2026 – live: Contenders for Britain’s top film awards to be unveiled today
‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘Sinners’ set to lead this year’s pack of nominated movies
The Bafta nominations for 2026 are set to be announced in London one week after the Oscar nods were revealed.
On Tuesday (27), the nominated films, actors, directors and writers will be named by David Jonsson and Aimee Lou Wood during a live press conference.
This year’s Baftas, which are taking place in the UK’s capital city on 22 February, will be presented by actor and Traitors US host Alan Cumming.
Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, British film I Swear and vampire film Sinners, which amassed a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations last week, are expected to lead this year’s nominations.
The only category that was announced ahead of the official line-up was the Rising Star award, nominees for which include Archie Madekwe (Lurker), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Miles Caton (Sinners), Posy Sterling (Lollipop), and Robert Aramayo (I Swear)
Follow along with all the live updates from this year’s Baftas nominations below
When and where are the Baftas being held?
This year’s ceremony will see Hollywood film talent amass once again at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on 22 February.
The two stars announcing the Bafta noms
David Jonsson (Alien: Earth, The Long Walk) and Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education, The White Lotus) have been recruited to announce the nominations.
What time are the nominations announced?
This year’s Bafta nods will be announced at 12pm GMT as part of a live press conference streamed from Bafta HQ.
This year's Baftas host is...
Alan Cumming! The X-Men actor and Traitors US host said of his appointment: “How exciting to be back in the Bafta fold, this time hosting the EE Bafta Film Awards, a night like no other when we celebrate and honour creativity and craftsmanship – and also hopefully have a laugh and create some mischief as we do so!”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks