Anna Kendrick has revealed she donated all the money she made from Woman of the Hour to charity.

The Pitch Perfect actor, 39, made her directorial debut with the new Netflix film, which revolves around a series of killings committed by Rodney Alcala, a smooth-talking predator who charmed at least eight young women in the Seventies, took their photograph, then murdered them. The true extent of Alcala’s crimes is unknown – some suggest he may have been responsible for 130 murders.

Kendrick’s film primarily focuses on a surreal episode in Alcala’s spree: his 1978 appearance on the US TV show The Dating Game, where he served as one of three bachelors attempting to woo a young woman named Cheryl, played by Kendrick.

Speaking on the Crime Junkie AF podcast, Kendrick said of the project: “This was never a money-making venture for me.

“Eventually, Netflix bought the movie. But it wasn’t until, like, the week before TIFF [Toronto International Film Festival] that I thought, ‘Oh, this movie’s gonna make money.”

The Alice, Darling star admitted this was when her conscience began to kick in. “I asked myself the question of, ‘Do you feel gross about this?’ And I did,” she said.

open image in gallery Anna Kendrick and Daniel Zovatto in ‘Woman of the Hour’ ( Netflix )

“So, I’m not making money off of the movie. The money is going to — or has gone to — RAINN and to the National Center for Victims of Violent Crime,” Kendrick continued, referencing two of the largest sexual assault nonprofit organisations in America.

“That felt like the least that I could do.”

Kendrick has received considerable praise from fans on X/Twitter for donating the profits from Woman of the Hour. “THIS is the kind of behaviour we need from celebrities who choose to deal with delicate/traumatic storylines,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

“Every single true crime documentary, film, TV show etc. should do this. Anna is setting the blueprint,” claimed another.

In 2022, Kendrick began to speak publicly about her relationship with a man whom she has described as “for all intents and purposes my husband”. They were together for just over six years, during which – she has alleged – she experienced “emotional abuse and psychological abuse”.

Because of the themes of Woman of the Hour and those of her most recent movie, Alice, Darling – about a woman in an abusive relationship – Kendrick admitted to The Independent it’s been hard promoting the films without speaking about her private life, too.

open image in gallery Tony Hale, Kendrick, and Zovatto in ‘Woman of the Hour’ ( Netflix )

“For a second, I did think that interviews for this film would just involve me being asked about every member of the cast and the crew, and I’d just gush about them,” she said. “But so far, no one’s asked me about the sound team.

Of the abuse, Kendrick added: “Sometimes the most torturous thing isn’t just the disrespect or mistreatment, but the fact that everyone’s acting like it’s not happening. Which then convinces you that something’s not happening.

“It makes you question whether you’re making all of it up, or if you’re being paranoid or too sensitive,” she continued. You sound crazy. You’re dismissed. ‘He brushed your hair off your shoulder – that’s nothing.’

“And yet when you’re there, you can feel the threat that’s hanging in the room.”

The national domestic abuse helpline offers support for women on 0808 2000 247, or you can visit the Refuge website. There is a dedicated men’s advice line on 0808 8010 327. Those in the US can call the domestic violence hotline on 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

Other international helplines can be found via www.befrienders.org