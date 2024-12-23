Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Amber Heard has said misinformation spread online is “as horrifying as it is destructive” in response to the revelation that It Ends With Us director and star Justin Baldoni hired the same PR crisis manager that Heard’s ex-husband Johnny Depp used during their high-profile defamation trial in 2022.

Baldoni is being sued by co-star Blake Lively who is accusing him of sexual harassment and alleging that he hired the PR manager, Melissa Nathan, in order to orchestrate a “smear campaign” against her on social media.

In a statement to NBC News, Heard said: “Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying ‘A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on.’ I saw this firsthand and up close. It’s as horrifying as it is destructive.”

Lively’s complaint states that Baldoni hired Nathan’s The Agency Group (TAG PR) crisis communications team to launch a “retaliatory social manipulation campaign” against her during the promotion of their film, with the aim of destroying her reputation.

In response to a request for comment from The Independent, Nathan provided a statement from lawyer Bryan Freedman, who is also representing Baldoni.

“TAG PR must be the most powerful group of publicists the world has ever seen for it to be able to completely change the perception of both Amber Heard and Blake Lively,” said Freedman.

Amber Heard, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni ( Getty )

“The only correlation between both individuals was that for decades every move they have made has been out there for everyone to see, widely filmed and documented for the public to make up their own minds - which they did, organically.

“All you have to do is watch the interviews that still remain if they have not already been scrubbed by their crisis pr teams (which is apparently their crisis teams next move since that’s what crisis teams do, they protect their clients).”

Lively’s lawsuit claims that Nathan delivered a plan to Baldoni that consisted of “social media mitigation,” which included “proactive fan posting” and “social manipulations” to “help change narrative” during the promotion of It Ends With Us.

Freedman has called the allegations in Lively’s complaint “categorically false.”

Freedman says Wayfarer Studios, who produced the film, hired the crisis communications team because Lively had allegedly threatened not to show up to set during filming or to promote the film.

Hours after the lawsuit was filed, Baldoni was reportedly dropped by his management team at the WME agency, who also represent Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

The lawsuit states that after Lively first raised her claims during production, a meeting was held that was attended by individuals including Lively, Reynolds, Baldoni and their lawyers.

Lively had a number requirements in order for her to work on the film that – according to the lawsuit – included “no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni’s alleged previous ‘pornography addiction,’ no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew’s genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake’s weight, and no further mention of Blake’s dead father.”

Additional requirements included: “No more adding of sex scenes, oral sex or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project.”

In a statement to The New York Times, Lively said, “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”