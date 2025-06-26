Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Amanda Seyfried has revealed she auditioned for the role of Glinda in Wicked six times before losing out on the role to pop star Ariana Grande.

The 39-year-old Mamma Mia! star would have appeared alongside Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba in the film adaptation of the hit Broadway show, based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.

Upon its release in November last year, Wicked grossed $114m (£83.1m) in US and Canadian box office sales within its opening weekend.

Erivo and Grande were nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress at the 97th Academy Awards, respectively and will reprise their roles in the film's second instalment, Wicked: For Good, this November.

Speaking on the In The Envelope podcast, Seyfried explained she did numerous auditions for Wicked, despite prior commitments, because she “loved it”.

“I was busy. I barely had time to do it, but I made it work,” she said. “I worked my ass off for years and years and years on that music.”

Seyfriend also mentioned the experience back in March, on the Happy. Sad. Confused. podcast and she revealed she’d even performed with Erivo.

“I do think everything happens for a reason,” she reflected on losing out on the role. “I also got to sing with Cynthia, and that was a moment in itself.”

Amanda Seyfried has revealed she auditioned six times for Ariana Grande's role in 'Wicked' ( Getty/Universal )

The highly anticipated sequel welcomes back both Grande and Erivo in their respective roles as Glinda and Elphaba.

It will follow a now powerful Elphaba who has been declared an enemy of the state by the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) and Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh).

Despite being a commercial success, the first instalment divided critics. “Wicked looks like every other film now. That’s its problem,” The Independent’s Clarrise Loughrey wrote in a three-star review.

“Wicked is shot and lit like we’re being sold an Airbnb in Mykonos.”

Wicked: For Good is out in theatres November 21.