Alan Cumming ‘broke’ Pedro Pascal while filming Avengers: Doomsday

Alan Cumming has revealed he inadvertently injured Pedro Pascal during production of the upcoming Marvel movie Avengers: Doomsday.

The Traitors host, 60, is set to reprise his role as X-Men superhero Nightcrawler in the film.

Speaking during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cumming said: “What was funny was my first scene with Pedro, he hurt his neck and had to go home. So I broke Pedro.”

Asked whether the pair had been fighting at the time, Cumming responded: “No, I wasn’t fighting, no. I was just sort of… being.”

The Scottish actor and presenter avoided revealing details about the much-anticipated film, but did say that Pascal received a massage to help him recover. “He got cupped! Do you know that thing, the cupping?” Cumming asked Kimmel. “He showed me a couple of nights later at the hotel.”

Alan Cumming says he 'broke' Pedro Pascal during production of the new Marvel epic 'Avengers: Doomsday' ( Getty )

X-Men fans were celebrating on social media this week after getting a first glimpse of James Marsden returning to the role of Cyclops in a new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday.

The Paradise star, 52, first played the superhero and his alter-ego Scott Summers in Bryan Singer’s 2000 film, X-Men.

He returned to the role in sequels X2: X-Men United (2003) and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006). Despite the fact that the character was killed off in the latter movie, he returned to play a cameo role in 2014’s time-traveling X-Men: Days of Future Past.

He will play Cyclops once again in the upcoming Marvel epic, alongside a host of other X-Men stars, including Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto) and Rebecca Romijn (Mystique). The new trailer sees Professor X and Magneto reunite, playing a game of chess with hovering pieces. The clip then cuts to a dramatic scene of Cyclops ripping off his visor and unleashing an unrestrained optic blast.

On social media, fans lauded the return of Marsden to the role and noted that he wears a costume that’s faithful to the original comics.

“I’ve never been a Cyclops fan but I always thought James Marsden was perfectly cast and they did him dirty in the X-Men movies. Glad to see a possible redemption for Avengers: Doomsday,” one fan wrote on X.

Another wrote: “James Marsden you deserved so much more for being Scott Summers,” while one posted a gif taken from the trailer with the caption: “JAMES MARSDEN AS CYCLOPS WILL FINALLY BE DONE JUSTICE IN AVENGERS DOOMSDAY RAGHHH.”

Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in cinemas December 18, 2026.