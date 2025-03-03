Adrien Brody breaks world record with Oscars acceptance speech

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adrien Brody, who is infamous for delivering lengthy acceptance speeches, has officially broken the Oscars record for the longest one in history.

On Sunday, the 51-year-old actor took home his second acting Oscar for his lead role in Brady Corbet’s historical epic The Brutalist. He earned his first Oscar in 2003 for The Pianist.

After accepting the trophy from the 2024 Best Actor winner, Cillian Murphy, Brody went on to speak for an astounding five minutes and 40 seconds. That’s ten seconds longer than the previous Guinness World Record holder, Greer Garson, who spoke for five minutes and 30 seconds after she was awarded the 1943 Best Actress Oscar for her role in the war romance Mrs. Miniver.

In his speech, Brody spoke about his own life story, and called out racism and antisemitism.

“Thank you God for this blessed life,” he said as he took the podium. “If I may just humbly begin by giving thanks for the tremendous outpouring of love that I felt from this world and every individual that has treated me with respect and appreciation.

“I feel so fortunate,” he continued. “Acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glamorous and in certain moments it is, but the one thing that I’ve gained having the privilege to come back here is to have some perspective. No matter where you are in your career, no matter what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away.”

He additionally celebrated his fellow nominees — Coleman Domingo, Timothée Chalamet, Ralph Fiennes, and Sebastian Stan — calling them “wonderful human beings, who exude grace and goodness and brilliance with their work.”

Adrien Brody won the 2025 Oscar for Best Actor ( AFP via Getty Images )

Once Brody reached the allotted 45 seconds that winners are typically given to speak, the signature orchestral backtrack began to play to notify him that his time was up.

However, instead of complying, as many of the other winners did, Brody told them to shut off the music.

“I’m wrapping up. I will wrap up,” he promised. “Turn the music off. I’ve done this before. Thank you. It’s not my first rodeo, but I will be brief. I will not be egregious, I promise.”

At the end of his speech, he concluded: “I love you; I appreciate you all. Let’s fight for what’s right, keep smiling, keep loving one another. And let’s rebuild together. Thank you.”

Other major winners of the night included Sean Baker’s sex worker rom-com Anora, which took home Best Director, Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Editing, and Best Original Screenplay; Emilia Pérez’s Zoe Saldaña who won Best Supporting Actress and A Real Pain’s Kieran Culkin who won Best Supporting Actor.