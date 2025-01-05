Golden Globes 2025 – live: Red carpet, how to watch and who’s nominated
The red carpet has officially been rolled out for the 82nd annual ceremony
The 2025 Golden Globes ceremony takes place tonight (Sunday 5 January), with British stars including Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, Cynthia Erivo and Kate Winslet up for top prizes alongside Timothée Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie and Colman Domingo.
Nominees were announced on December 9: the divisive musical crime comedy Emilia Peréz leads the pack at 10 nominations, while Hulu’s The Bear dominates the TV categories.
Other films in contention for trophies include hit musical Wicked, Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning Anora and Brady Corbet’s epic drama The Brutalist, which was hailed a “masterpiece” after its festival premiere.
Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser makes history as the first woman to solo host the Golden Globes. Her appointment comes after Jo Koy became the last-minute 2024 host, delivering a widely panned performance.
The awards ceremony will be broadcast on CBS, and US audiences can stream the show on Paramount+. There is no official channel to watch the ceremony in the UK.
Nikki Glaser to steer clear of one ‘hot-button’ topic at Golden Globes
Nikki Glaser may be preparing for the many jokes she will be telling during the 2025 Golden Globes, but there is one recent event that she has decided to not bring up.
The comedian and actress recently admitted in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment that while she may roast celebrities throughout the January 5 award show, she does not plan on bringing up anything regarding Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
“I think the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni thing is such a hot-button thing right now that even a mere mention of it will seem like I could be on the wrong side of things, even though I would never be,” she told the outlet.
“I also don’t want to give his name any ... I’m mad I even know his name, to be honest with you, so I don’t need to say it anymore.”
Ricky Gervais shares the jokes he’ll never get to say at the Golden Globes
Ricky Gervais has shared the brutal jokes he would have made if he was hosting the Golden Globes this weekend.
The comedian, 63, presented the awards ceremony for three consecutive years in 2010, 2011, and 2012 before returning to compère in 2016 and 2020. He is fondly remembered for making blunt quips at the expense of Hollywood’s biggest stars.
One day before comic Nikki Glaser becomes the first woman to host the Globes in its 82-year history, Gervais, who has advised the star to “be herself”, decided to come up with some jokes he’d have told in 2025 if he was fronting the ceremony again.
When and how to watch the ceremony
The 2025 Golden Globes are just around the corner, ready to kick off awards season and celebrate the best in TV and film from the past year.
Nominees were announced on December 9. The divisive Emilia Peréz leads the pack on 10 nominations, while Hulu’s The Bear once again dominated the TV categories.
This year’s ceremony comes three years after its 2022 ceremony was boycotted following a 2021 exposé by the Los Angeles Times, accusing its voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), of a lack of diversity.
The organization has since reformed, expelling problematic voters and expanding its membership from around 85 to 300, including 10 percent Black representation.
Here’s how to tune in:
Who will win - and who should win?
Who do The Independent’s writers think will end up going home triumphant tonight - and who do they think actually deserves to?
Louis Chilton and Adam White survey the major categories at the Globes to determine which films and TV shows will reign supreme, from The Substance and Baby Reindeer to Nobody Wants This and Anora:
Can Nikki Glaser be the new Ricky Gervais and give Hollywood the roasting it deserves?
Last May, Nikki Glaser tackled the greatest quarterback in the history of American football and made herself a star in the process. Even comedy greats were impressed by Glaser’s roast of Tom Brady.
“No one is gonna do a better roast set than that,” Conan O’Brien told her, adding that all future roasts will be measured against it. “Where is it on the Nikki Glaser scale? ‘It’s a 6.2.’ That’s pretty good, but it’s not her 10.”
Where will her Golden Globes set measure on the Glaser scale? Read on for more:
Ricky Gervais on the jokes he’d tell if he were hosting this year
Five-time Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais has revealed how he’d kick off his monologue if he had Nikki Glaser’s job this year, writing on social media:
“Hello, and welcome to the 82nd Golden Globe awards. What a year it’s been. Hundreds of entertainers jumped at the chance to go to The Vatican to meet The Pope. Many from Hollywood. Obviously they weren’t content with only being part of the second biggest paedo ring in the world…”
Read more of Gervais’s non-PC jokes here:
When and how to watch the Golden Globes
Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune into this year’s ceremony:
Golden Globes 2025 nominations see Ariana Grande and Glen Powell up for first awards
Host Nikki Glaser’s most controversial jokes and roasts
On Robert De Niro:
“I can’t even believe I get to share this stage with you tonight, Robert De Niro. And by this stage, I mean the final one of your life.”
Read on for more of Nikki Glaser’s most daring and controversial jokes:
