Journalist and author Liz Plank, longtime co-host of The Man Enough Podcast, has announced her departure following allegations of misconduct leveled against co-host Justin Baldoni by his It Ends with Us co-star Blake Lively.

In an Instagram statement, Liz Plank announced her decision to leave The Man Enough Podcast amid the controversy.

“I have had my representatives inform Wayfarer that I will no longer be co-hosting The Man Enough Podcast,” Plank told fans. “Thank you for trusting me with your hearts and stories, for holding space for mine, and for making this show what it was. I will miss you, the listeners, so much. I love what this community created together with every fiber of my being, and that’s because of you.”

“As this chapter closes for me, I remain committed to the values we’ve built together,” Plank continued. “We all deserve better, and I know that together, we can create it. I will have more to share soon as I continue to process everything that has happened. In the meantime, I will continue to support everyone who calls out injustice and holds the people standing in their way accountable.”

Launched in 2021, The Man Enough Podcast was co-hosted by Baldoni, Plank, and Wayfarer Studios president Jamey Heath, who was also named in Lively’s legal filing. The podcast explored themes of modern masculinity but now faces scrutiny as details of the complaint emerge.

In her December 20 complaint, Lively, 37, alleged that she endured “grief, fear, trauma, and extreme anxiety” due to Baldoni’s actions. The filing accuses Baldoni of sexual harassment, including showing her explicit images, questioning her about her sex life, and attempting to add intimate scenes to the film that she had not agreed to.

Lively also claimed Baldoni and his team initiated a smear campaign to discredit her after she voiced her concerns, with crisis management firm TAG PR allegedly facilitating the effort. In a statement to The New York Times, Lively said, “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

The filing also outlines a critical meeting between Blake Lively and the producers of It Ends with Us, during which she outlined specific protections she required before agreeing to return to the set. According to the complaint, her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, was present at the meeting to provide support.

Among the protections Lively requested was a prohibition on improvising kissing scenes, a practice she alleged had previously made her uncomfortable. Additionally, she demanded that Justin Baldoni, Jamey Heath, or any other individual not make any personal or physical touching or sexual comments toward her, her employees, or any female cast or crew members without their explicit consent.

In response, Baldoni’s lawyer denied the claims, calling them “false” and “intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt.”

TAG PR defended its involvement, stating, “Our company operated as any other crisis management firm would when hired by a client experiencing threats by two extremely powerful people with unlimited resources.”

The fallout has been swift, with Baldoni being dropped by his talent agency, WME, on December 21. Fans noted growing tensions in the weeks leading up to the film’s release, as Lively and other cast members unfollowed Baldoni on social media.