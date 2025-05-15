Adam Sandler’s alligator ‘friend’ and co-star to be taxidermied after sudden death

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adam Sandler has paid tribute to a Happy Gilmore co-star who sadly passed away on Sunday.

Based on his growth rate and tooth loss, Morris the alligator was at least 80 years old when he died, the Colorado Gator Farm said in a Facebook post Sunday.

Morris appeared in numerous TV shows and films over three decades, most notably the 1996 Adam Sandler comedy Happy Gilmore,” has died at a gator farm in southern Colorado. He appeared in several films, including “Interview with the Vampire,” “Dr. Dolittle 2" and “Blues Brothers 2000." He also appeared on “Coach,” “Night Court” and “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” featuring the late wildlife expert Steve Irwin.

He was nearly 11 feet (3.3 meters) long and weighed 640 pounds (290 kilograms). He will now be taxidermied ‘so that he can continue to scare children for years to come’.

"He started acting strange about a week ago. He wasn’t lunging at us and wasn’t taking food,” Jay Young, the farm’s owner and operator, said in a video as he tearfully stroked Morris' head in an animal enclosure.

“I know it's strange to people that we get so attached to an alligator, to all of our animals. ... He had a happy time here, and he died of old age," he said.

Morris, who was found in the backyard of a Los Angeles home as an illegal pet, started his Hollywood career in 1975 and retired in 2006, when he was sent to the Colorado Gator Farm in the tiny town of Mosca.

open image in gallery Matt Jordan, employee at Colorado Gators, pulls the tail of Morris the alligator, an alligator that appeared in numerous TV shows and films over three decades, most notably the 1996 Adam Sandler comedy ( Colorado Gators )

But his most famous role was in “Happy Gilmore,” a film about a failed and ill-tempered hockey player who discovers a talent for golf. The title character played by Sandler confronts Morris after hitting a golf ball that ends up in the gator's mouth.

Sandler posted a tribute to Morris on Instagram on Wednesday.

“We are all gonna miss you. You could be hard on directors, make-up artists, costumers — really anyone with arms or legs — but I know you did it for the ultimate good of the film," Sandler wrote. "The day you wouldn’t come out of your trailer unless we sent in 40 heads of lettuce taught me a powerful lesson: never compromise your art.”

He added: “I know your character’s decapitation in the first movie precluded your participation in the sequel, but we all appreciated the fruit basket and the hilarious note. I will miss the sound of your tail sliding through the tall grass, your cold, bumpy skin, but, most of all, I will miss your infectious laugh. Thanks to Mr. Young for taking care of you all these years, and vaya con dios, old friend”

The Colorado Gator Farm, which opened to the public in 1990, said it plans to preserve Morris' body.

“We have decided to get Morris taxidermied so that he can continue to scare children for years to come. It’s what he would have wanted," the farm posted on Facebook on Monday.