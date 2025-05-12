Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sweden’s 2025 Eurovision entry KAJ are one of the favourites to win this year’s contest, thanks to their quirky and infectious song “Bara Bada Bastu”.

KAJ are the first ever Finnish act to represent Sweden at the Eurovision Song Contest, while “Bara Bada Bastu” is the first Swedish-language song the country has submitted since 1998.

The Vörå-formed trio comprises comedians and musicians Kevin Holmström, Axel Åhman and Jakob Norrgård, who have released seven albums and also written and performed two musicals at the Wasa Theatre in their native Finland.

Should they win, the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest contest would return to the country just two years after it was held in Malmö, following Loreen’s triumph.

KAJ first need to get through the first semi-final, which is being held on Tuesday 13 May and will be broadcast on BBC One, iPlayer, Radio 2 and BBC Sounds from 8pm.

They are competing against fellow favourites including Estonia’s Tommy Cash and The Netherland’s Claude. Italy’s Lucio Corsi, Spain’s Melody and Switzerland’s Zoë Më are also performing – they automatically qualify for the Grand Final on Saturday 17 May.

KAJ at the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland ( AFP via Getty Images )

Get to know KAJ...

Can you tell me a bit about yourselves and how you first got into music?

We are KAJ, a comedy trio from Vörå, Ostrobothnia. We have been a band for 15 years and friends even longer. First we got into comedy and quickly afterwards music. The combination of the two turned out to be the perfect fit for us. We have a passion for writing witty and catchy songs.

How did you end up representing Sweden in the Eurovision Song Contest?

We got an email from Melodifestivalen. Somehow they had found us and wanted us to try and write a song for the competition. That is an offer we couldn’t refuse and to our great joy we were selected to participate in the competition! Since we are a part of a Swedish-speaking minority and have always followed Melodifestivalen closely, it was a great honour and opportunity for us.

What’s the meaning and inspiration behind your brilliant song “Bara Bada Bastu”?

“Bara Bada Bastu” is inspired by the Finnish sauna culture. We saw it as a funny way to play with stereotypes and bring the sauna to Sweden. Our first thought with the song and the staging was that we really wanted to do more of an Eurovision-vibe entry directly in Melodifestivalen, to do our own thing and not try to copy what they usually do. And as it turns out, that was a great idea.

How are you feeling about this year’s competition?

Everything has been so fun but also overwhelming. We didn’t expect this to happen, and to be one of the favourites for the whole competition? Surreal, but so much fun. It is a great year for Eurovision, many strong entries and lots of fantastic people.

How will you celebrate if you win?

We would celebrate with the people of Sweden – and Finland. It would truly be a beautiful way to honour the bond our countries share. And of course, when our duties are done for the day. The sauna calls upon us.

The Eurovision semi-finals take place on Tuesday 13 May and Thursday 15 May; the Grand Final is on Saturday 17 May.