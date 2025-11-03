Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Hollywood icon and Oscar-nominated Diane Ladd dies aged 89

Kevin E G Perry
Monday 03 November 2025 15:33 EST
Diane Ladd, left, and Laura Dern appear in the audience at the Oscars in 2020
Diane Ladd, left, and Laura Dern appear in the audience at the Oscars in 2020 (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
  • Oscar-nominated actor Diane Ladd has passed away at the age of 89.
  • Ladd was the mother of acclaimed fellow actor Laura Dern.
  • She received three Academy Award nominations during her career.
  • Her nominations were for her roles in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, Wild at Heart, and Rambling Rose.
  • Laura Dern confirmed her mother's death, describing her as an "amazing hero" and "profound gift of a mother".
