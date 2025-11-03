Hollywood icon and Oscar-nominated Diane Ladd dies aged 89
Kevin E G Perry
Monday 03 November 2025 15:33 ESTComments
- Oscar-nominated actor Diane Ladd has passed away at the age of 89.
- Ladd was the mother of acclaimed fellow actor Laura Dern.
- She received three Academy Award nominations during her career.
- Her nominations were for her roles in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, Wild at Heart, and Rambling Rose.
- Laura Dern confirmed her mother's death, describing her as an "amazing hero" and "profound gift of a mother".
