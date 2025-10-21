Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir David Beckham has credited director Guy Ritchie for helping him “fall far deeper in love” with the countryside.

The former England captain and businessman, 50, known to regularly document his life in the Cotswolds, joined Country Life magazine to guest edit a one-off edition published on Wednesday, revealing his favourite view, best-loved recipe and his relationship with the countryside.

Sir David told the magazine: “(My) earliest memories of doing anything in the countryside are when I was a cub, then a scout and we used to go camping in Epping Forest.”

Speaking about Ritchie, he said: “He’s a modern-day caveman, who has made me fall far deeper in love with the countryside and helped me to understand it even more than I did before.

“Sometimes, we sit for hours around a fire, just the two of us, and talk late into the night.”

open image in gallery Sir David appeared in an interview and shoot while also guest editing the magazine ( Simon Buck/Country Life Magazine )

The former winger married Spice Girl Victoria, also known as Posh Spice, in 1999 and lives with her in their home in the Cotswolds.

Sir David added: “I can still remember the morning when Victoria and the children were all due to arrive to see the refurbished barns for the first time. It was still a complete mess.

“One of the guys who was helping with the building work and I were literally running around laying the rugs, sweeping up and getting all the dust out.

“Then I waited at the front door with a glass of wine for Victoria to arrive. And, the moment she walked in, she burst out crying because she couldn’t believe how perfect it was.”

The star, who also met food writer and the Queen’s son, Tom Parker Bowles for the guest edit, revealed that one of his favourite meals is a quintessential British dish.

He told Parker Bowles: “There’s something so nostalgic about mashed potato, liver, bacon and lots of gravy. It’s one of those British comfort classics that my mum used to make for me and was also my grandad’s favourite dish.

open image in gallery Sir David credited the film maker Guy Ritchie with helping him fall in love with the countryside ( Richard Cannon/Country Life Magazine )

“My gran was also a great cook, and it was always a treat going down to the pie and mash shop in Chapel Market. If I had to choose my last meal, it would be pie, mash, liquor and jellied eels.”

Sir David follows in the footsteps of royal family members who previously joined the editor-in chief Mark Hedges at the helm, including the King, the Princess Royal and the Queen.

Mr Hedges said: “David has produced an outstanding issue. His love and knowledge of the countryside is exceptional and he has given the Country Life team a huge amount of his time and access to aspects of his life that our readers will find truly fascinating.

“Our guest editor has an incredible eye for detail, which stood him in good stead when he was signing off the final proofs. This special edition will undoubtedly become a collectors’ item and is expected to sell out very quickly.”

Country Life’s special guest edit from Sir David is available from Wednesday October 22 until Tuesday October 28.