Dave Chappelle, a three-time Saturday Night Live host, returned to the Studio 8H stage for a fourth time less than 48 hours before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Chappelle began his monologue by discussing the Los Angeles fires before moving on to his absence from Sean “Diddy” Combs’ “freak offs” – and giving Trump advice for returning to his old gig on Monday.

“The presidency is no place for petty people,” Chappelle said, before speaking directly to the incoming commander-in-chief.

open image in gallery President-elect Donald Trump, Melania Trump and family watch fireworks at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia on Saturday evening ( AP )

“Donald Trump, I know you watch the show. Man, remember whether people voted for you or not, they're all counting on you. Whether they like you or not, they’re all counting on you. The whole world is counting on you.

“I mean this when I say this: Good luck. Please do better next time. Please all of us, do better next time. Do not forget your humanity and please have empathy for displaced people, whether they’re in the Palisades or Palestine.”

When SNL producers contacted Chapelle to host an episode this season, he initially refused but decided it would be a good opportunity to get rid of his old Trump jokes and start fresh, the comedian quipped. He asked for the date closest to January 6.

Since he agreed to the appearance, Los Angeles began battling several fires across the Southern California region, Chapelle said. The comedian explained it was too soon to make jokes about the tragedy and said he was trying to “turn over a new leaf” after jokes he made about transgender people drew controversy.

It was difficult to tell if he was being serious as he winked at the audience after making the remarks.

Chappelle explained that while he’s never been a big fan of Los Angeles, he’s built many memories there and felt badly for his friends who had lost their properties. He called out internet users who appeared to blame celebrities for fires consuming their homes.

“That right there, that’s why I hate poor people,” Chappelle said.

Fires in Los Angeles have burned more than 40,000 acres this month and resulted in the deaths of at least 27 people. Chappelle praised Canada and Mexico for sending fire personnel to respond to the crisis.

Aerials reveal entire neighbourhood flattened by Los Angeles area wildfires

However, he joked Trump would probably like them to leave the country as soon as they finish.

Chappelle pointed out some disparaging comments the president-elect has made about migrants, particularly about Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, not far from where the comedian lives.

While debating Vice President Kamala Harris in September, Trump claimed migrants were eating the pets of the city’s residents. The comments, which had no basis in reality, led to migrants contemplating whether to move from the area.

The focus of the comedian’s monologue shifted to Combs’ parties known as “freak offs” in which he would allegedly force women to engage in sex acts with male sex workers. Combs would allegedly masturbate and film the encounters.

Chappelle joked he wasn’t invited to the parties because “I’m ugly,” adding the revelations were a tough way to find out “everyone in Hollywood had an orgy behind your back.”

The comedian wrapped up by discussing the legacy of President Jimmy Carter. Chappelle said he wouldn’t comment on whether Carter was a good president but called him a “great man” as he discussed his decision to visit Palestinian territory despite ongoing risks.