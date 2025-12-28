Claudia Winkleman promises ‘something new’ in new The Traitors series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Claudia Winkleman has declared the upcoming series of the BBC’s hit show The Traitors to be "truly extraordinary", promising viewers "something new" when it launches on New Year’s Day.

The highly anticipated fourth series follows swiftly after the hugely popular celebrity edition, which proved a cultural touchstone and ratings success for the broadcaster.

Comedian Alan Carr ultimately triumphed in the star-studded contest, beating faithfuls like historian David Olusoga and actor Nick Mohammed. Former rugby player Joe Marler also garnered significant fan attention, celebrated for his shrewd game analysis and friendships with comedian Joe Wilkinson and Mohammed.

With Winkleman’s intriguing tease, excitement is building for what is expected to be another gripping instalment of the psychological game.

Asked if she ever revealed any spoilers to her family, Winkleman said: “Genuinely I’d lose my job. Plus, there’s no fun in knowing. When Alan won my husband and youngest son couldn’t stop screaming and crying and shouting, ‘but you knew’.”

Speaking about the upcoming series, Winkleman added: “There’s something new and what happens in this series is truly extraordinary with moments that made me gasp.

“I can’t wait for people to see it. The producers have the greatest minds on Earth.”

The Traitors series four will see 22 people from across the UK descend on a Scottish castle in the Highlands to take part in a game of “deceit and betrayal” that could see them win up to £120,000.

open image in gallery Claudia Winkleman will return on January 1 with a new series of The Traitors (Ian West/PA) ( PA Wire )

Winkleman said: “The Scottish Highlands might be the most beautiful place on the planet. It’s a privilege to spend so much time surrounded by the jaw-dropping landscape. I’ve never been anywhere like it.

“There’s something about the expanse of sky, the breathtaking lochs and the flora and fauna.”

Winkleman’s role on the show is to oversee challenges and help pick the traitors, who secretly murder the larger group of faithfuls in a bid to take the prize pot for themselves.

She said: “It’s nerve-racking but I don’t choose them alone. I interview all the players and some are absolutely desperate to be faithful. Anyone who convinces me otherwise is in contention.

“I then go into a small room with the bosses and an enormous tin of biscuits and we pick.”

To win the prize money, players must survive until the end of the competition and avoid being “murdered” or “banished”.

The BBC has promised “even more twists, turns, secrets, epic missions, deception, banishments and, of course, murders aplenty” for the upcoming series.

The Traitors starts on January 1 at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

The Traitors: Uncloaked will start on BBC Two immediately after the main series on New Year’s Day at 9.05pm.