Russell Brand sued for £220,000 by publishers after failing to write two books

Russell Brand is being sued for £220,000 by publishing house Pan Macmillan after reportedly failing to write and deliver two non-fiction books.

The actor and comedian, 49, is the author of a number of bestsellers dating back to his 2007 memoir My Booky Wook, which was published by Hodder & Stoughton.

His two most recent works were both published by Pan Macmillan: 2017’s Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions and 2019’s Mentors: How to Help and be Helped.

The Times reports that, according to court documents, in January 2021 Brand’s company Pablo Diablo’s Legitimate Business Firm Ltd signed a deal with Pan Macmillan with a £575,000 advance for two further “original literary works of non-fiction”.

The first book was due by May 2021 and the second before the end of that year, but neither had been delivered by September 2023 when the Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into a string of sexual assault allegations made against Brand. The comedian has vehemently denied the allegations and said all of his relationships have been “consensual”.

At that point, a representative for Brand reportedly told the publishers that a “longer deadline would be needed” around the same time the literary agency Curtis Brown “terminated their relationship” with him.

Russell Brand in Los Angeles in 2020 ( Amy Sussman/Getty Images )

In December 2023, Pan Macmillan moved to terminate their own contract with Brand. The company is now seeking compensation of £220,000 for “wasted expenditure” from the comedian and his company, along with interest and legal costs.

According to the legal documents, Brand’s contract said that he “absolutely and unconditionally guarantees to Macmillan… the full and prompt performance and observance of all the obligations required”.

If he defaulted on the contract, Brand agreed to “personally fully perform and fulfil such obligations and pay to Macmillan all damages that may arise in consequence of any such default”.

According to the publisher, Brand has “failed to produce the typescripts for the books at all”.

The Independent has approached Brand for comment.

Last month, it was announced that Brand has closed his charity for addiction and mental health support.

The UK’s Charity Commission said it was told on September 23 last year that Brand’s Stay Free Foundation “no longer operates and should be removed from the register of charities”.

The charity, which was described on its website as an organization that focuses on “supporting people through recovery from addiction, their mental health issues and the non-profit organizations that help them”, was removed officially in January.