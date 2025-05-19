Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The creator of the Dilbert comics, Scott Adams, has announced he is living with the same type of aggressive cancer as former President Joe Biden.

During a Rumble Studio livestream on Monday, the 67-year-old cartoonist revealed to his followers that he “has prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones.”

“But, I’ve had it longer than [Biden’s] had it. Well, longer than he’s admitted having it,” Adams said. “So my life expectancy is maybe the summer. I expect to be checking out from this domain sometime this summer.”

Adams’s health update comes the day after news broke that Biden, 82, had been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” a spokesperson for the veteran Democrat said in a statement.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” the spokesperson added. “The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians.”

Scott Adams revealed he has the same prostate cancer as Joe Biden which has also spread to his bones ( Rumble/Getty Images )

The ex-commander-in-chief issued his first public statement since his diagnosis was made public, writing Monday on Instagram: “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

While Biden’s diagnosis has largely been met by an outpouring of support from fellow politicians, including President Donald Trump and celebrities, there have still been a number of Republicans and hard-right conservatives who have begun spreading conspiracy theories about Biden’s cancer diagnosis.

Addressing the negativity aimed at Biden, Adams, who’s been a vocal Trump supporter, said during the livestream: “Having watched how people treated Joe Biden when the diagnosis came, people are really cruel. They are really bad.

“And I was expecting — and of course, this could happen — people are going to say that this is because I got the Covid shot. There’s no indication that that makes a difference,” he clarified. “People are going to say it’s something I brought on myself; they’re gonna say it’s because I lived a bad life. But people are gonna be really, really terrible. So I wanted to reduce the number of months or weeks — I don’t know what I have left, weeks or months — that people were going to be terrible to me online because it’s gonna be kind of hard to spend any time online.”

He continued: “All of my enemies, in other words, people who are Democrats mostly, are gonna come after me pretty hard. So, I have to put up with that. But I’m ready for that.

“I am unusually mentally tough. So while this could be much worse for some people, I suppose, I am handling it quite well. The pain is tough, I mean really tough, but the mental part, you know, I’ve got that under control,” Adams added. “But remember, nothing lasts forever.”

Adams is famous for creating the popular comic strip Dilbert. Known for its satirical take on American corporate office culture, Dilbert was first published in 1989 and ran until 2023, when it was dropped from syndication by hundreds of U.S. newspapers after Adams went on a racist rant on his YouTube show, Coffee with Scott Adams.

The Independent has reached out to Adams for comment.